White paper: Veritas Information Classifier

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Veritas Technologies Corporation Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

This paper provides a technical overview of how Veritas Information Classifier can help enterprises on their path to data privacy and regulatory compliance. It focuses on Information Classifier’s capabilities and the various Veritas products into which it is integrated.

Today’s enterprise environment is fast-growing, often fragmented and overwhelmingly complex. Unstructured data traditionally provides limited visibility into what information an organisation actually has. This fact makes extracting meaningful insights from the data being stored extremely challenging and makes it nearly impossible to identify what information is an asset and what is a liability. Organisations face daily questions such as these: