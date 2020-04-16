Blue Turtle, OrgVue partner for advanced workforce modelling

Blue Turtle Technologies, South Africa's leading enterprise technology management company, has partnered with OrgVue as an official reseller and implementation partner for its workforce analysis and modelling software platform. This sees customers able to quickly visualise their organisations and spot opportunities to optimise the workforce.

OrgVue aggregates workforce data and models different scenarios so business leaders can confidently design their organisation of the future. The ability to constantly adapt and finesse the organisation in response to ever-shifting market forces is what separates the success stories from the rest – from ensuring regulatory compliance, planning for large-scale organisational restructures, mergers and acquisitions, to analysing impacts of deploying disruptive technologies such as robotic process automation.

“In these uncertain times stemming from the current lockdown, South Africa and many other countries around the world are experiencing business disruption. Being able to access a powerful cloud-based solution such as OrgVue that provides strategic insights into how a company operates while unlocking hidden truths becomes essential,” says Byron Wolff, Digital Product Manager at Blue Turtle. “OrgVue can match people to roles, competencies, activities, and business objectives in real-time regardless of where they are working."

“Using OrgVue, organisations will be able to identify those areas most prone to disruption and can plan for it proactively. They can analyse their organisations and plan for their change initiatives, thereby ensuring change management factors in the people, process, and technologies to remain integrated. This will significantly reduce failure rates on digital transformation initiatives," adds Wolff.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and their workforces struggled to effectively adapt to the disruption brought about by technological and digital innovation. In most instances, these businesses have had to adopt a reactive approach. But OrgVue changes this as it empowers management to make data-driven decisions in real-time using automated data collection, visualisation and organisational modelling.

OrgVue can work as either a standalone solution or form part of a precursor to any of the digital transformation solutions Blue Turtle has available. On its own, OrgVue empowers organisations to visualise operations in ways previously unimaginable. And when linked to a broader digital transformation strategy, decision-makers will be better equipped to conduct scenario analysis so they can better plan for organisational change events.

“We are delighted to be working with Blue Turtle as they are well-positioned to help businesses execute on digital transformation across the entire enterprise," states Rob Amor, SVP of Global Channels at OrgVue. "Jointly, we will be able to assist finance and human resources departments to analyse a workforce so the business can better adapt to disruption, something that is critical at a time when change is constant and immediate. Together we will help clients visualise their organisation and workforce to better manage complex events such as mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, value-chain optimisation, and improving business effectiveness.”

With OrgVue, companies of all sizes and sectors can design how they see the future of their organisation while factoring the impact this might have on current operations. Additionally, management will be able to put a new business model in place to deliver its value earlier while reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

For more information, please contact Blue Turtle via e-mail info@blueturtle.co.za