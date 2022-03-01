ICT tenders: Budget slump

Government procurement has entered the slump that commonly follows the tabling of the national budget. Speaking in parliament last week, the minister of finance Enoch Godongwana noted that the country's financial position was finally turning a corner. Nevertheless, he warned that government's debt levels are dangerously high, having reached R4.3 trillion.

The budget slump normally starts the week before the presentation and extends two weeks afterwards as departments consider their budget allocations for the next financial year and how this impacts on their current and future spending priorities.

Despite Godongwana's expressed frustrations with state power utility Eskom, the company is still on a spending spree. This week, the company has 15 tenders on offer with a further two requests for information.

Activity at the State IT Agency is also picking up speed, following a slower start to the year after a busy 2021. This week, the agency is advertising eight tenders.

All sectors of the IT industry are hit by the budget slump, with software interest dropping to 95, services to 72 and hardware to 62. The telecoms industry, on the other hand, builds on already high interest, climbing to 37 tenders from last week's 31.

New tenders

Academy of Science of South Africa

The academy invites bids for the provision of outsourced ICT services for a period of five years.

Tender no: ASSAf/004/2022

Information: Susan Veldsman, Tel: 082 889 2293, E-mail: susan@assaf.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Outsourcing

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud hosting and remote server backup for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/2021/05

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, E-mail: Donald@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Back up, Servers

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply and maintenance of a complaints management system for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0353

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2000, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za. Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Complaints management, Support and maintenance

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Mar – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Endumeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipal area requires provision of an electronic records document management system for 36 months.

Tender no: B10/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Records management

A Microsoft partner is sought to provide Microsoft products for 36 months.

Tender no: B11/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Microsoft

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply and delivery of 25 laptops and 20GB data top-up, both on a 24 months contract and Office 365 with license.

Tender no: 22/02/2022

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Computing, Mobility, Software

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Department of Trade and Industry

The DTIC wishes to renew Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.

Tender no: dtic 12/21-22

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Psira is requesting quotations for appointment of a service provider to provide an ethics service delivery hotline for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Mar – Virtual.

Tender no: OPS/2021/036

Information: Thabo Tshounyane, Tel: (012) 003 0487, E-mail: thabo.teme@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.

Tender no: Tender 03/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Cape Winelands District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of desktopcomputers and laptops.

Tender no: T 2021/049

Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: abdul@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Agricultural Research Council

The council invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to assist with the upgrade of the access control system and OHS emergency exist service in OVR Campus.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: ARC/33/02/2022

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

South African Tourism

Quotations are requested for the supply, implementation and licensing for Cibecs software for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFQ/24/DIGITECH/22

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: leratod@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

The organisation also wishes to establish a panel of technology and digital service providers.

Tender no: SAT Tender 194/22

Information: Raymond, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Department of Education, Gauteng

Service providers are invited to bid for the upgrade, integration and maintenance of the current Unify (voice platform and centralised Proteus telephone management system) at the department's head office, district offices and district teacher development centres for a specific term period of three years.

Tender no: GT/GDE/031/2022

Information: Pinky Nkosi, Tel: (011) 355 0883, E-mail: Pinky.Nkosi@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.

Tender no: WS.7484

Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for period of 12 months.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/028/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Cell: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kopanong Local Municipality

The Free State municipality requires provision of telephone system and internet services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: KLM/TEL: 2021/2022

Information: P Ntalimeng, Tel: (051) 011 4951, E-mail: sidwellp73@gmail.com.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet

Umgeni Water

The organisation is advertising for the relocation of existing telemetry equipment from old control room to new control room at Umzinto WTW and supply of all peripherals, hardware and software.

Tender no: Q22/438/NM

Information: Nobuhle Madonsela, Tel: (031) 719 7334, E-mail: Nobuhle.madonsela@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are requested for the digitisation of the commission’s records and the development of an electronic storage and building of a fully serviced electronic document management system the governance framework including development of the cyber security policy.

Tender no: SAHRC 7-2021

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Digital, Document management, Security, Cyber security, Governance

SAHRC seeks to appoint a suitable service provider; to migrate the commission’s on-premise Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 to SharePoint Online (Office365). The SharePoint 2013 infrastructure resides on-premise and all servers run in a virtual environment.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 12-2021

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Sharepoint, Servers, Cloud computing

The commission also wishes to appoint a suitably qualified service provider who will provide comprehensive ICT disaster recovery services to SAHRC that build organisational resilience such that it continues the delivery of services at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 13-2021

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Disaster recovery, Outsourcing

Electoral Commission

The IEC requires Tenable license renewal.

Tender no: 0010470664

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and install an access control system with time and attendance for its head office and provincial offices.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0009

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 662 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, HR, Time and attendance

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).

Tender no: BSM 03/22

Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement

National Research Foundation

Supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots is sought for four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage Areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years (re-advertisement).

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Busang Sethole, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: bsethole@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for assistance with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA) licence renewal, new product registration as well as the compilation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), outdated or lacking on an as and when required basis for a period of five years at iThemba labs.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:213

Information: Charisse Perrang, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Professional services

Cisco maintenance support is also required for a period of 12 months for iThemba LABS, Cape Town.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:225

Information: Siphamandla Oupa, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: soupa@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The organisation is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories to the NSG, 20 Greef Street, Trevena, Sunnyside.

Tender no: NSG/BID/06/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Accessories, Peripherals

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22

Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Data

Provision of records storage and an electronic records management system is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWB 19/21/22

Information: Liziwe Mhatu, Tel: 082 576 5575, E-mail: liziwe.mhatu@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or 3 service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint an internet service provider for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-10/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP

A two-way radio communication service is also sought for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-09/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Radio

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Nemisa is advertising for the provision of rental tablet devices for pop-up training labs for 36 months

Compulsory briefing: 9 Mar – E-mail hensonm@nemisa.co.za for the link.

Tender no: NEMISA/2021/RENTAL OF TABLET DEVICES /RFP007

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Tablets, Computing

Beaufort West Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a new telecommunication system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM 27-2022

Information: R Mahoka, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV947/2022

Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images

Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV887/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation and commissioning of fibre links in De Doorns.

Tender no: BV934/2022

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a two stage bidding process.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the leasing of IT equipment for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: 17/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

Overberg District Municipality

The Western Cape district requires backup server software for a three-year period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T20-2021/22

Information: P Britz, Tel: (028) 425 1157, E-mail: pbritz@odm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Backup, Servers

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

A service provider is sought to supply and maintain a converged voice, video and data MPLS VPN network.

Tender no: T10/02/22

Information: Nothando Mohapi, Tel: (011) 269 3052, E-mail: nothandom@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, MPLS, VPN

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation devices for a period of three years.

Tender no: EDT/046/22/MP

Information: YT Molapo, Tel: (013) 766 4193, E-mail: ytmolapo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Office automation, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council

The council is advertising for the supply and delivery of a hybrid data centre.

Tender no: ECS06/21/22

Information: Thembani Ndzewu, Tel: (043) 701 3400, E-mail: Tenders@ecsecc.org.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Datacentres, Hybrid datacentres

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is readvertising for the necessary hardware and other services required to setup the internet and related data services connection between its finance office and the remote office for period of 36 months.

Tender no: NKO 24/2021

Information: F Ndlovu, Tel: (013) 790 0386, E-mail: Funeka.Ndlovu@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Data, Internet

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to provide, support and manage an automated information management system for the Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Report (WSP-ATR) submissions and approval processes (2022-2025 WSP-ATR submissions).

Tender no: MQA/08/21-22

Information: Unathi Ndamoyi, Tel: (011) 547 2616, E-mail: UnathiN@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Knowledge management, Information management, Support and maintenance

Automotive Industry Development Centre

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company Soc Ltd trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Mar

Tender no: AIDC_T06_2021/22

Information: Corrie van Wyk, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: cvanwyk@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a services provider to assist it with internet connection/fibre in its Centurion offices.

Tender no: ASA 09/01/2022

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, ISP, Broadband

A Grammarly software tool solution is also sought.

Tender no: ASA 04/12/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Emadlangeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of a financial system for a period of five years (financial years 2021/22 - 2026/27).

Tender no: MN01/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, ERP

Emadlangeni would also like to lease printers for a period of three years (01 May 2022 - 30 April 2025).

Tender no: MN03/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system.

Tender no: CED 26/2021-2022

Information: Erika Visser, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: erikav@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid

Supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CED 27/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobile, Cellular, Mobility, Smartphones

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of audio codecs for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/032/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Codecs, Audio codecs

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

Supply and installation of new telephone infrastructure is required for the department's regional office in Empangeni.

Tender no: ZNQ0429/OOOOO/OO/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

The regional office in Empangeni also requires voice services for 36 months.

Tender no: ZNQ04930/00000/00/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for SMS (short messaging service) with link sent statements for municipal accounts and SMS notification rendering services from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: 8/2/3/90 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial services office, Tel: (016) 360 7459, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, SMS, Services

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority requires a performance management software system for a period of three years, extendable for an additional two years.

Tender no: EWSETA/RFP/07/2021

Information: Mpho Maphuti, Tel: (011) 274 4700, E-mail: maphutim@ewseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Performance management

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the support and maintenance of Sage Evolution and Sage 300 people for five years.

Tender no: BID 3 OF 2022

Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: (043) 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Lekwa Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the leasing of printing and photocopier machines for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BTO 06 2021-2022

Information: Lerato Nhlapo, Tel: 079 135 9105, E-mail: lnhlapo@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Majuba TVET college

The KZN college is advertising for the provision for a data loss prevention solution.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: IT 21/10 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data protection, Data recovery

Provision of printers is also sought.

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail:

peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing

The college also requires ManageEngine solutions.

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape region isadvertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

City Council of Johannesburg

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for systems hosting and administration for databases, images, digitised documents and associated applications for the Natural Science Collections Facility (NSCF) for a three-year period.

Tender no: SANBI:NSCF416/2022

Information: Ian Engelbrecht, Tel: (012) 843 5000, E-mail: I.Engelbrecht@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Hosting, Software, Systems, Database, Images, Documents

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for an advanced road safety law enforcement solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: 26/2022

Information: R. Prinsloo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Law enforcement

Kouga Municipality also requires provision of internet services.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Mar – Virtual.

Tender no: 14/2022

Information: M. Goduka, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

The Gauteng college requires supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of ICT equipment (desktops, keyboards and mouse, monitors and cables).

Tender no: EWCBID 02/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of server PC and terminal devices.

Tender no: EWCBID 03/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Terminal devices

Amajuba District Municipality

Provision of ESRI annual software maintenance is sought.

Tender no: Q2022/12

Information: Udiv Budhal, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: udivb@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services,Support and maintenance

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.

Tender no: SMT02/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, configuration and installation of public address (PA) adapters for the Western Cape region.

Tender no: TENDER 18/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Audio

Supply, delivery and configuration of IP phones is also sought for the Western Cape region.

Tender no: 17/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, IP phones, Telephony

African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

The AFC wishes to appoint a services provider to provide a software solution to support project management and asset portfolio management for a period of three months and provision of maintenance services for a period of nine months from date of contract award.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: AE/007/2021

Information: Procurement, Tel: (010) 010 6100, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, Asset management

Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of an ATNS learning management system (LMS).

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Mar – Microsoft Teams. Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP53/21/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Learning management, LMS, Training and eLearning

The company is also advertising for Citrix renewal, implementation, maintenance, support and cloud migration for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP048/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

An experienced service provider is sought for on-prem Microsoft Active Directory (AD) servers/Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft Exchange upgrade, maintenance and support of servers for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Mar – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/049/21/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Active directory

Bids are also invited for the core network infrastructure upgrade for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Mar – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP050/2021/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Upgrade of the existing server and storage infrastructure is required for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Mar – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP051/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.

Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office KFW. Work package: KFWWP02.

Tender no: RFP027/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.

Tender no: ED1/2022

Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HWSETA016/2022

Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for the development, implementation and support of a corporate internet website and intranet for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT024/21MCS

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet

A service provider is sought to supply and install biometric units and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 76/20R

Information: Hlengani Maluleke, Tel: (011) 688 6699, E-mail: hlengani.maluleke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Department of Transport

The department wishes to procure hyper converged infrastructure and implementation services.

Tender no: SCM/04/2021/IT

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Hyperconvergence

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.

Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22

Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of the current enterprise VMWare servers, backup and storage hardware infrastructure, in addition to the supply, installation and commissioning of new software and hardware for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Yes, details not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 49 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe Mthalane, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Back up, Storage, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an assessment and development of information and cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 standards for a period of 15 months.

Tender no: NLC 2022-2

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, ISO, ISO 27001, Cyber security, Information security

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of telephones for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B045/21/22

Information: S Ngcobo, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: ngcobos@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Telephony

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.

Tender no: NT004-2022

Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Infrastructure services

National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects or a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-2022

Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development

Nquthu Local Municipality

The municipality is re-adverting for a Microsoft partner to provide professional services for Microsoft solutions for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NQULM20/2021-2022

Information: M Ntshangase, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: it@nquthu.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, professional services

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for provision of a traffic management system for 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/402

Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Law enforcement, Traffic

Monitoring, maintenance and supply of access controls, including electric motor gates and access doors and software, is also sought.

Tender no: 8/2/1/463

Information: Phillip Solms, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: records@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.

Tender no: EICT/2021/32

Information: Supply Chain, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunic