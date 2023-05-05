BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Devices

Bitcoin mining equipment worth R10m seized in SARS raid

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 05 May 2023
Read time 1min 10sec
Comments (0)

Members of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), jointly with the South African Police Service (SAPS), on Thursday conducted a raid on an unauthorised warehouse in Vryburg, North West, and confiscated millions of rands worth of illegally manufactured alcohol and Bitcoin mining equipment.

The warehouse was used to illegally connect the crypto-currency mining equipment to the town’s electrical power supply.

According to SARS, the Bitcoin mining equipment is valued at around R10 million while the alcohol is estimated at R3.8 million.

It adds that the warehouse was well equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enable those involved to carry out their criminal activities. One foreign national was arrested. An investigation is underway and more arrests are expected.

SARS commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, praised the ongoing cooperation between SARS and SAPS in apprehending those who are bent on perpetrating criminality.

He said the raid formed part of SARS’ decision to act more vigilantly against unregistered taxpayers conducting business and to protect legitimate businesses.

See also

Bitcoin traders see price volatility continuing

SA crypto exchanges report brisk business amid Bitcoin dip

“The abuse of duty-free labels to circumvent payable duties and other criminal undertakings found at this warehouse undermines our economy and will be confronted and met with the full might of the law,” Kieswetter said.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.