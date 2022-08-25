KDS Direct: An office automation offer that’s simply unbeatable

Office automation products such as copiers, printers and the more versatile multifunction printer (MFP) have become such an integral fixture in the workplace that it’s difficult for most people to imagine how businesses functioned before them.

Of course, the same can be said for the internet, and the revolutionary and all-pervasive changes to business processes and operations it has generated in turn, including the ever-expanding world of online shopping.

When these two powerful technologies are combined, the result is a company like KDS Direct.

KDS Direct: the first online store of its kind

Spotting a gap in the market, KDS Direct was the first online store of its kind in South Africa to provide customers with a platform to purchase or rent office automation solutions for both business and home use.

The company’s business model enables customers to purchase SA’s best-selling Kyocera printers, MFPs, toners and software, or to opt for a rental contract instead, both directly, as the name suggests.

If the sheer convenience of the platform is already an attractive enticement, KDS Direct has gone much further in its bid to attract customers, from large corporates to SMEs and home offices.

The unbeatable Kyocera offer

The offer is equally direct: before renting, upgrading or buying, shoppers are encouraged to shop around or collect quotes on any Kyocera-equivalent equipment and compare prices on the KDS Direct website. If the shopper can find a lower price for comparable equipment elsewhere, KDS Direct promises to beat that price – guaranteed.

In addition, should any customer find a lower price, they can choose between free installation or an extended 12-month warranty, on top of KDS bettering that price.

KDS Direct is able to make this “unbeatable price” offer in part because there is no middleman or commission involved in the transaction.

From one machine to a fleet

Shoppers can also use the bespoke online calculator provided to structure their own deals and then order any number of units online, from one to a fleet of 2 000, using their preferred method of payment, with direct delivery and installation.

And shoppers need not fear being ripped off by small print, long contracts and escalation.

One step beyond: after-sales

Furthermore, besides providing the benefits of online shopping convenience and price guarantees, KDS Direct is fiercely passionate about after-sales backup and support as a regular, inbuilt part of the deal. Customers have ready access to a highly specialised and professional service team that provides world-class on-site maintenance.

