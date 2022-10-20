Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 for North America and Europe

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has been named a Leader in the PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 report by the Everest Group for both the North America and Europe regions.

The report assessed a total of 25 digital workplace service providers in North America and 22 digital workplace service providers in Europe.

According to the report, Leaders have demonstrated experience and capabilities in delivering digital workplace services across segments, augmented by a comprehensive portfolio, coherent vision, strategic technology investments, and keenness in capability building through proprietary tools, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report also considered capabilities to drive innovation and next-generation service offerings to help clients future-proof their workplace environments.

Wipro’s steadfast focus on digital transformation initiatives, consistent value delivery for clients across North America and Europe, backed by flexible service models, verticalized solution offerings, strong partnerships, and competitive pricing were key factors contributing to this recognition.

“The digital workplace transformation is one of the most dynamic service segments and it is humbling to be consistently rated as a workplace LEADER by Everest Group across North America and Europe,” said Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure & Workplace Services, Wipro Limited. “This recognition is further proof that our regional alignment of workplace strategies, powerful platforms, novel solutions, and flexible pricing models are striking the right chord with customers globally. We remain focused on forging strategic partner ecosystems to continuously elevate our services and drive employee-centric workplace transformations. Further, the acquisitions we have made in this space are reaping significant dividends and allowing us to realize new synergies. We will continue investing in complementary capabilities to ensure experience-driven service delivery excellence.”

“Enterprises globally are increasingly focusing on inculcating empathy and hyper-personalization to navigate and address the challenges around poor employee engagement and productivity, attrition, and lack of organizational citizenship behavior. This has been underpinned by multiple regional factors such as the great resignation movement in North America and increase in demand for hybrid work enablement and sustainable workplace creation in Europe. Collectively, these factors have led to a shift towards adoption of an experience-centric and employee-centric digital workplace,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Wipro’s delivery capabilities, innovative pricing constructs, verticalized solutions, robust partner ecosystem, investments in experience centers, and acquisition of firms specializing in workplace consulting and cybersecurity have contributed to its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Additionally, Wipro’s flexibility to adapt to enterprise needs during deal pursuit and contracting stages have been appreciated by its clients.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be found below.

Europe Report link https://www.wipro.com/analyst-speak/everest-group-names-wipro-a-leader-in-its-digital-workplace-service-provider-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-europe/

North America report link https://www.wipro.com/analyst-speak/everest-group-names-wipro-a-leader-in-its-digital-workplace-service-provider-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-north-america/