Postgres Build 2021 Conference to Feature Leading PostgreSQL Experts

EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL®, today released the full speaker lineup for Postgres Build 2021, a two-day annual event taking place virtually on November 30th and December 1st. This year’s conference will bring together the world’s leading PostgreSQL experts, enterprise users, community members, and thought leaders to explore all things PostgreSQL. All conference sessions will happen between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm GMT. Registration for Postgres Build is free.

“Postgres Build 2021 remains the leading enterprise-focused event for Postgres users in Europe,” said Simon Riggs, Postgres Fellow with EDB. “From replication consistency and high availability to migrating legacy databases to Postgres, Postgres Build 2021 will inform and educate users on the most pressing issues in the Postgres ecosystem to help decision makers successfully drive database modernization in the enterprise.”

Tracks and agenda

Postgres Build 2021 will feature three tracks covering the use of PostgreSQL in the enterprise, PostgreSQL tools and features, and PostgreSQL use cases. Speakers represent leading organizations, such as the British Geological Survey, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India, and the National Open and Distance University (UNAD).

Session highlights include:

Bruce Momjian, vice president, Postgres evangelist, EDB, will begin the two-day event with a talk about the PostgreSQL open source project, the challenges it faces, and how the community can plan ahead to avoid them.

Marc Linster, CTO, EDB, will kick off the second day with a talk on the challenges around moving databases to the cloud. Linster will discuss options for Postgres in the cloud with a focus on Kubernetes and DBaaS and juxtapose EDB Cloud Native Postgres with BigAnimal™, EDB’s fully managed database service.

Dr. Michael Stonebraker, Postgres pioneer, Turing Award winner, and MIT professor, will deliver the closing talk on day two, focusing on the importance and implications of cloud, SaaS, and DBaaS deployment considerations for future PostgreSQL database management.

A customer panel will feature executives Rick Mallon of Ericsson Canada and Martin Schmitter of RWE Germany.

View the full agenda for Postgres Build 2021.

Registration

Registration for Postgres Build is free and available here.

