Synergis Adept Recognized as a Leader in ECM and PDM in G2’s Spring 2022 Reports

Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, announced today that Synergis Adept was named as a Leader in the Enterprise Content Management and Product Data Management categories in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Reports. G2 is a peer-to-peer business software review website that helps companies choose the best tools for their business. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by verified users of the software product and have significant market presence scores.

According to G2’s 2022 Spring Reports, Adept software earned 18 G2 Badges with top placements for “Best Usability”, “Fastest Implementation”, “Ease of Setup”, “Ease of Admin”, and “Highest User Adoption”, and grade the company as “Easiest to do Business With” and “Best Support”—recognition Synergis has received consistently over the past seven quarters.

“These achievements reflect the experience we deliver with our software and the relationships we build with some of the world’s best companies,” says Scott Lamond, vice president of marketing at Synergis Software. “Delivering value in ways that are meaningful to our customers is our top priority, so the G2 results really matter to us. Our customers range from small to very large across varied industries, and they’re all part of the Synergis family. We’re grateful for their trust and inspired to bring them even greater value as we grow together.”

G2 highlights the value of Adept engineering document management software across three categories: Enterprise Content Management, Product Data Management, and Construction Drawing Management. G2 Spring 2022 badges include:

Leader Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Leader Product Data Management (PDM)

Momentum Leader Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Momentum Leader Product Data Management (PDM)

High Performer Mid-Market Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

High Performer Mid-Market Product Data Management (PDM)

High Performer Construction Management

High Performer Construction Drawing Management

Best Relationship

Best Support

Best Support Small-Business

Easiest To Do Business With Mid-Market

Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest To Do Business With Small-Business

Fastest Implementation

Highest User Adoption

Most Implementable

Best Usability

The G2 reports are based on direct customer feedback combined with G2’s unique algorithm that calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time.

Quotes from Verified Users about Synergis Adept

“Adept manages billions of dollars of digital assets containing priceless Dow intellectual property, with thousands of users across several dozen global sites."

Teresa Yang, Product Manager, Document Management, Dow Chemical

“No other software company anywhere works as closely with their customers. The staff is incredibly responsive and consistently goes above and beyond to solve customer issues. For a system your business cannot operate without, this is invaluable.”

Ryan Mongeau, Director of Technology, Space Age Electronics

“Adept has improved our efficiency/processes by 200%. What once took hours in the old systems, I can do in minutes. It’s a very powerful system with unlimited possibilities for adding more useful information for future projects. And the Helpdesk team can tackle and/or resolve any issue I bring to them to improve or streamline our processes.”

Milias H, The Folger Company, Document Control Service Provider