Esker named challenger in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced that the latter has been positioned by Gartner as a challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications. Gartner evaluation is based on specific criteria that analysed Esker’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Esker is honoured to be included among the 10 players present in this Magic Quadrant. “We believe this first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications confirms the increasing market interest in the invoice-to-cash process and the importance of optimising cashflow for maintaining a company’s sustainability and competitiveness," commented Maud Berger, Invoice-to-Cash Product Manager at Esker. "In our view, this latest recognition validates our drive to continuously innovate Esker’s AI-powered technology to help businesses accelerate their cash collection, secure revenue and build stronger relationships with customers.”

“We are pleased to be positioned in two Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports, 2021 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites and 2022 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, which we believe showcases the breadth of our solution offering,” added Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Our global platform helps customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to speed up their cash conversion cycle and equips businesses with technology that creates positive-sum growth. Esker’s solutions are used to help companies create value for every stakeholder – employees, customers, suppliers and the planet – and in our view, the recognition by Gartner talks about the clear positive effects these solutions have on our customers. Esker prepares businesses for being a driver of meaningful change by enabling the entire business ecosystem to flourish.”

Supported by AI technology, Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution suite helps finance departments rethink receivables management to reduce DSO and accelerate revenue recognition. From credit management, e-invoicing and simplified payment over cash application to claims and deductions and collections management, Esker automates and connects each step of the invoice-to-cash process to improve overall efficiency, provide visibility to monitor cashflow and elevate the customer experience.

For further information, please contact Chris Anderson at tel. (+27) 11 234 1560; fax (+27) 11 234 1387; e-mail chris@spi.co.za.