Huawei, labour dept in settlement talks over employment equity

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is making headway in its tussle with the Department of Employment and Labour, which is accusing the firm of breaching South Africa’s employment equity policy.

Earlier this month, the labour department filed papers in court against Huawei Technologies South Africa, due to alleged non-compliance with the employment equity policy.

It alleged Huawei SA was audited in 2020 and found to be non-compliant in that it employs approximately 90% foreign nationals, which violates the policy.

In a statement yesterday, the Chinese-based company says the Department of Employment and Labour and Huawei Technologies South Africa have entered into talks to reach a settlement agreement and have agreed to stay court proceedings instituted by the department against Huawei on 11 February 2022, pending the outcome of the negotiations.

During the meeting, Huawei says it demonstrated its extensive ICT skills transfer and training programmes that are aimed at reducing the ICT skills gap and fostering a strong digital talent ecosystem for South Africa to further embrace 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other fourth industrial revolution technologies.

Says Huawei: “This was acknowledged by the Department of Employment and Labour, who advised Huawei to expand this further in their employment equity plan.

“Discussions are ongoing. Huawei is committed to being fully cooperative with the department, and both sides are positive that this matter will be concluded shortly.”

The labour department alleged Huawei's legal team contacted the department in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

“When asked about the 90% foreign national employment, the legal person stated Huawei was granted permission by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to employ the number of foreign nationals they do.

“In investigating this matter, we worked with DHA to determine whether DHA had granted Huawei a permit to employ more than 40% foreign nationals, as required by the immigration regulations. It was discovered that Huawei was granted a permit in accordance with the provisions of the immigration regulations that required them to employ 60% South Africans and 40% foreign nationals.”

It noted that a subsequent meeting was held between the departments of employment and labour, home affairs, and trade and industry, to determine whether Huawei had committed any other violations of national laws administered by the Department of Trade and Industry.

As a result, it added, the department determined its cause of action is clear and that all transgressions had been committed, and it decided to refer this case to court without further delay.