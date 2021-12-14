HP laptops for every need on special this season

Whether you’re a digitally-enabled family, SMB or a power PC user, HP has you covered with laptops to meet your needs.

On special for the festive season, the HP 250 and HP EliteBook 850 ranges deliver the right balance of power, portability and price for every type of user.

Budget-friendly HP 250 laptops are simple 15.6-inch office laptops, powered by Intel processors. Aimed at both professional and non-corporate users, they offer specs and performance comparable to laptops much higher-priced, and include SSD on most models. Featuring a thin and light design, beautiful display and big screen-to-body-ratio, the HP 250s are ready for work or play.

The HP 250 G8 Core I3 1005U 15.6 Inch 4GB 500GB is an all-rounder ready for work, play, collaboration and streaming.

The HP 250 G8 Core I5 1035U 15.6 Inch 4GB 500GB is a value-priced work-ready PC with a 15.6-inch diagonal display, an Intel processor, and essential collaboration tools.

Enterprise-ready HP EliteBook 850s are powerful, secure, and durable and designed to meet the demands of the multi-task mobile business user.

For remote workforces that need to stay productive wherever they are, the ultra-light HP 850 G8 Core I7-1165G7 15.6 Inch 8GB 256GB offers powerful security, collaboration and connectivity features, WiFi 6, long battery life, a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor, and even a new AI-based audio experience.

All of the laptops can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free.