Vodacom unit Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale resigns

Mickey Mashale has resigned as Nexio CEO.

Vodacom subsidiary Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale has resigned from the digital system aggregator and solution provider.

Mashale spent 10 years with the Vodacom Group. She joined Nexio from Vodacom in August 2020, having previously held the position of chief sales officer at Vodacom Business since February 2018.

With over 20 years of experience in the telecoms sector, Mashale has held a number of executive roles during her 10-year tenure with Vodacom and Vodafone, including managing executive and head of region for Vodafone Global Enterprise for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“My experience in the last decade, as part of the Vodacom and Vodafone groups, has been nothing short of transformational. As difficult as the decision was to make, I look forward to the next chapter and appreciate the confidence shown in my abilities by Vodacom and Nexio,” says Mashale.



“I leave highly confident of the foundation that has been laid down and the strong team that will take the organisation forward. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the teams I worked with across Nexio, Vodacom and Vodafone, as well as our partners and customers, and would like to assure them they’re in good hands,” she adds.



“I would like to thank Mickey for her great contribution to Nexio and Vodacom over the past decade and wish her success with her future endeavours,” says William Mzimba, chairman of the Nexio board and chief officer of Vodacom Business.



"In her time at Nexio, she led the transformation of the organisation into a digital managed service provider beyond its former infrastructure and data management roots. Mickey leaves behind a strong strategy that remains fully endorsed by the board."



Mashale’s successor will be announced in due course, says the company.





