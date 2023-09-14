Business 2030 – new human-centric world ready for Gen Alpha

Suren Naidoo, VP International Presales at OpenText.

Organisations should be reinventing themselves for the new ‘Business 2030’ environment, in which organisations are human-centric, sustainable and ready to support Generation Alpha in the workplace.

This is according to Suren Naidoo, VP International Presales at OpenText, who was speaking at the OpenText Africa Summit, in Johannesburg, last week. Naidoo said the Business 2030 vision is a cloud and AI-enabled world in which consumers and employees respect humanity and the planet.

“In Business 2030, the focus is on total enterprise reinvention, more human-centric work, new rules of stewardship and new growth requirements,” he said.

Naidoo said: “We need to be creating an environment that caters for Generation Alpha – the next generation of employees and consumers.”

Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2025) will start entering the workplace by 2030, he noted, bringing with them expectations of an everything-connected world in which the digital and physical are merged. This generation is described as hyper-connected, inclusive and highly environmentally conscious.

OpenText – itself aiming for net-zero by 2040, has a Zero-In agenda that includes a science-based emissions target of 50% reduction by 2030; zero operational waste by 2030; helping customers transition from paper to digital processes; and being a climate innovator using technology to help ensure a thriving planet. Its inclusivity targets include a majority ethnically diverse workforce, 50/50 gender parity within key roles and 40% women in leadership positions at all management levels by 2030.

Said Naidoo: “Business 2030 must also offer a human-centric corporate culture and experiences. These are enabled by intelligent, connected systems and processes, using the cloud and AI to reduce digital friction and support innovation. At the heart of the new environment is intelligent information management.”

He said large enterprises needed to move to the cloud and optimise their hybrid cloud environments, break down silos between data stores, simplify their security stacks and build high-performance digital business ecosystems. “Everything we do is run by information. But often this is siloed and disjointed, and organisations don’t think about the end-to-end story. Much of the information may be unsecured or non-compliant. Information can make or break a business and now is the time for organisations to reinvent how they harness it,” he said.

“The future of information is AI-driven, secure and multicloud,” he emphasised. “With generative AI embedded in advanced information management systems, OpenText is helping customers deliver real value and impact far beyond basic ROI.”

Naidoo noted that OpenText’s capabilities were helping scores of leading private and public sector organisations transform and deliver more value to all their stakeholders. “We have helped the likes of SARS, the Department of Home Affairs and SASSA improve service delivery. National Parks uses OpenText to improve core functions and enhance collaboration for critical nature preservation projects. Internationally, the UNHCR, CARE and the European Court of Human Rights are using our technology stack to underpin their work. Major local banks, financial services, manufacturers, retailers, health and pharmaceutical and energy enterprises depend on OpenText to streamline operations and reduce costs, improve efficiency and customer experience.”