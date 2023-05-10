SARB invites IT graduates to apply for internship

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has opened applications for its 2023 Grow-IT internship programme.

According to a statement, Grow-IT is an internship initiative aimed at addressing the current and future skills needs of SARB’s business solutions and technology department in response to departmental strategy and workforce planning.

This includes capacity and capability building, as well as succession planning and future talent in the department.

SA is experiencing a large-scale shortage of ICT skills, with the most in-demand skills being those associated with the current set of emerging technologies.

During the one-year internship programme, selected applicants will be taught to acquire the technical and behavioural competencies that align with their chosen area of specialisation.

The fields offered in the programme include application security, cloud engineering, cyber and information security, data management and enterprise architecture.

To apply for the internship, interested applicants can visit the SARB website.

Included in the application must be a CV, copy of latest academic record and copy of the applicant’s identity document. Shortlisted applicants will be subject to a psychometric assessment, a reference check and security clearance as part of the selection process.

To be considered for this internship, candidates must:

Have a National Diploma in IT (NQF 6), or a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, information systems, mathematics, software engineering or statistics (NQF7).

Be a South African citizen.

Be between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

Be curious, self-motivated and innovative.

Successful applicants will participate in the internship at the SARB headquarters in Pretoria. Applications close on 15 May.