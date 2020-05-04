Your coronavirus (COVID-19) DR checklist
As more and more employees work from home to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, there has perhaps never been a more pressing time to review disaster recovery plans and address any shortcomings.
IT departments often struggle to get the budget they deserve for a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery system.
However, the heightened concern around the COVID-19 virus is changing minds. Organisations are accelerating plans to improve the way they protect data – while others are reconsidering long-standing policies, no longer seen to be inadequate.
The health and well-being of employees will always remain of paramount importance, but not having access to data, even for a few hours, is of huge concern too as it can cause irreparable damage in the form of lost business, catastrophic fines and reputational damage.