BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business Continuity Management

Your coronavirus (COVID-19) DR checklist

As more and more employees work from home to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, there has perhaps never been a more pressing time to review disaster recovery plans and address any shortcomings.
Issued by Redstor
Johannesburg, 04 May 2020
More content from
Read time 40sec
whitepaper

IT departments often struggle to get the budget they deserve for a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery system.

However, the heightened concern around the COVID-19 virus is changing minds. Organisations are accelerating plans to improve the way they protect data – while others are reconsidering long-standing policies, no longer seen to be inadequate. 

The health and well-being of employees will always remain of paramount importance, but not having access to data, even for a few hours, is of huge concern too as it can cause irreparable damage in the form of lost business, catastrophic fines and reputational damage.

Stuck at home? Time on your hands?

Read Brainstorm’s May edition for free.

CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS
Login with