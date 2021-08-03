MTN Business App of the Year 2021 winners to win R1m

In its 10th year of recognising great app development, this year the MTN Business App of the Year competition will be giving away R1 million in prize money to entrepreneurs and app developers with creative ideas and solution-driven apps.

The annual MTN Business App of the Year Awards play a vital role in elevating local entrepreneurs and showcasing exciting new innovations within the ICT industry in South Africa. “To mark the milestone of 10 years since the launch of the competition, this year’s prize money of R1 million, awarded to the overall best app for 2021, is by far the highest ever,” says Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing, MTN Business.

The competition has seen a notable increase in the number of entries this year, but all those with great app ideas are urged to enter soon as the deadline for entering submissions is 9 August 2021.

Categories include Best Consumer Solution; Best Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Solution; Best Enterprise Solution; Most Innovative Solution; Best Gaming Solution; Best Health Solution; Best Agricultural Solution; Best Educational Solution; Best Financial Solution; Best Hackathon Solution; Best “South African” Solution; Best Campus Cup Solution; Best African Solution; and Huawei Category 15.

“We have seen phenomenal growth for those apps, like Sixty60 and EasyEquities that have won in previous years, and this year’s prize could help the next game-changing app make a real impact in our country,” Magagane concludes.

Submissions close on 9 August 2021, after which a judging panel of leading tech experts will start the shortlisting process.

Category winners as well as the overall winner will be announced at the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, being held virtually on 16 September 2021.

To enter, go to https://www.appoftheyear.co.za/submit/.