BreastScreen Victoria Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database Software, Unlocks Resources to Meet Increasing Service Demand (Photo: BreastScreen Victoria)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that BreastScreen Victoria, one of Australia’s largest breast cancer screening organizations, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database software. By switching annual support providers, BreastScreen Victoria was able to liberate additional capacity within its internal IT team, negate the need to spend additional funds expanding its staff to meet increasing service demands, and significantly reduce its annual enterprise software support fees. As a result, BreastScreen Victoria’s IT team can now focus on more strategic initiatives, including a data center migration project.

Critical Government Services Organization Requires Ultra-Responsive Support

BreastScreen Victoria provides free mammograms to eligible women in the state of Victoria, Australia. The organization is funded by the Australian state and federal governments and performed more than 230,000 breast screens in the last financial year from its 43 permanent screening clinics and two mobile service units across Victoria. The organization runs its operations centrally leveraging a system largely built on Oracle Database software.

“Our Oracle Database is a very stable platform that works incredibly well for us to this day, and we expect it will continue to work well into the future,” said Georgina Marr, director of IT Services at BreastScreen Victoria. “We run all of our IT centrally, with our own software built on top of our Oracle Database platform, which manages the end to end operation from booking screenings to maintaining clinical records.”

Because their existing support was not situated locally, response times and ticket logging were delayed, forcing their internal IT staff to troubleshoot the issues themselves. Marr wanted to free up the IT team from these time-consuming issues and enable them to focus on more valuable tasks. This led BreastScreen Victoria to leverage the benefits of Rimini Street Support.

“It’s common for an organization’s internal IT team to want to undertake all the issues for its environment, but we wanted to free up our team to assist with more valuable tasks,” continued Marr. “The financial savings were just one factor in our decision to move to Rimini Street. As a result of our partnership with Rimini Street, we’ve been able to focus on more high-value work including big projects to improve our service to clients without expanding the team.”

Superior and Timely Support Frees Up Capacity

BreastScreen Victoria, along with all Rimini Street clients, benefits from the Company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. All clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer with an average of 20 years’ experience in the client’s enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers.

“Having a primary support engineer based locally in Australia and available on demand takes a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Darren Firth, IT operations manager, BreastScreen Victoria. “Rimini Street is an extension of our IT team, with knowledge of our IT environment that enables them to dive into an issue and address it immediately. Knowing that their local Oracle database support team is backed by Rimini Street engineers globally brings us additional confidence and peace of mind.”

“BreastScreen Victoria delivers a vital service to the community, and its Oracle database platform is a core system required for large-scale, successful operations,” said Daniel Benad, group vice president and regional general manager, Oceania, Rimini Street. “We are proud to partner with nonprofit organizations such as BreastScreen Victoria to maximize the value of their enterprise software systems, provide our ultra-responsive expert support and enable them to focus their resources on strategic initiatives that will allow them to deliver critical services that better support their communities.”