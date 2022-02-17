ICT tenders: Getting back to grass roots

After last week's State of the Nation slump, government procurement has bounced back, with all areas of the ICT industry benefiting.

This surge is largely driven by numerous local and district municipalities returning to the work at hand now that their councils have been established following last year's local elections. The technology needs of councillors are also being catered for, with several requests for laptops for these community representatives.

Nevertheless, it is evident from current tenders that it is the pre-payment systems for utilities that are emerging as a priority for local government. According to South Africa's STS Association the pre-paid utility systems – from token purchasing through to customer devices – need to be refreshed before the token identifier (TID) rollover takes place on 24 November 2024. At this point, customer devices will not recognise newly purchased pre-paid tokens. What's more, the devices will accept tokens that were purchased before the rollover date, even if they had been previously redeemed.

"A process is therefore required to allow for the management of this TID Rollover key change with the least impact to the utilities and equipment suppliers," says STS Association. "Utilities are urged to start the process as soon as possible."

In the meantime, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is also focused on municipal matters. In a newly published tender, the department says it wishes to appoint a service provider to "develop, support and maintain a web-based system to record and monitor disciplinary proceedings instituted against municipal staff".

All sectors of the ICT industry benefit from this week's surge in advertisements. Software requests have increased to 115, services to 80, hardware to 77 and the telecoms sector has jumped to 30.

New tenders

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a tamper proof digital certificate and electronic signature solution with post implementation support for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: AGRISETA/11/2021

Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: dineo@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Digital Signature, Electronic signature, Digital certificate, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud hosting and remote server backup for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/2021/05

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, E-mail: Donald@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Back up, Servers

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply and maintenance of a complaints management system for a three year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0353

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2000, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Complaints management, Support and maintenance

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Mar – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Endumeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipal area requires provision of an electronic records document management system for 36 months.

Tender no: B10/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Records management

A Microsoft partner is sought to provide Microsoft products for 36 months.

Tender no: B11/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Microsoft

Bids are invited for the installation of local area network points.

Tender no: B12/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, LAN

Department of Trade andIndustry

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to perform various internal audit services for specialist advisory and assurance services in the IT, performance and compliance audit disciplines, as well as accounting related services (e.g. auditing of the contingent liability disclosure, etc.) and secretarial services to the dtic for a period of three years.

Tender no: dtic 11/21-22

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Auditing, Compliance, IT audit

Die Afrikaanse Taal Museum

The Afrikaans Language Museum and Monument need a service provider to provide it with a telephone system.

Tender no: ATM014-2021/2022

Information: Juanita Carstens, Tel: (021) 872 3441, E-mail: fin.assist@taalmuseum.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Telephony

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

Service providers are invited to quote for ICASA's audio visual upgrade.

Tender no: RFQ 09/11/2021

Information: Theodora Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 568 3498, E-mail: TVilakazi@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio visual

ICASA wishes to appoint a service to develop a numbering fee structure on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 60/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Numbering

Agricultural Research Council

The council invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to assist with the upgrade of the access control system and OHS emergency exist service in OVR Campus.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: ARC/33/02/2022

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery, install, setup and configuration of an audio-visual technology solution for ERWAT's executive boardroom and auditorium.

Tender no: ERW202109/TNDR-023

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

Broadband Infraco SOC

BBI wishes to appoint a Microsoft licensing partner for renewals for the period of 12 (twelve) months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0284

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Microsoft

Proposals are invited for the provision of cloud-hosted telephony private branch exchange (PBX) and voice over IP (VoIP) over a period of 24 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0278 RE-ISSUE

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Cloud computing, Hosting, Voice over IP, VoIP

A Microsoft Power BI training course is also sought.

Tender no: 8984

Information: Keitumetse Pusoe, Cell: 071 595 2450, E-mail: Keitumetse.Pusoe@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, Training and eLearning

BBI is also looking for a CaseWare financial reporting course.

Tender no: 8919

Information: Keitumetse Pusoe, Cell: 071 595 2450, E-mail: Keitumetse.Pusoe@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Reporting, Financial reporting, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for a certified optic fibre design course.

Tender no: 8858

Information: Keitumetse Pusoe, Cell: 071 595 2450, E-mail: Keitumetse.Pusoe@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Optic Fibre, Training and eLearning

Newcastle Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply, delivery, and installation of a Mitel or equivalent PBX telephone system for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A043-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Provision of a municipal call centre telephone line is also sought for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A038-2021-22

Information: Madoda Tshabalala, Tel: (034) 328 7814, E-mail: madoda.tshabalala@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Call centres, Contact centres

Proposals are requested for support and maintenance of the municipal web portal for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A044-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Internet, Software

KZN Growth Fund Trust

The trust is reissuing its tender for a POPIA implementation specialist.

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012

Information: Nicolette Napier, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, POPIA, Privacy

Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency

The agency requires supply, delivery and offloading of 50 x standard business laptops.

Tender no: SCMU 11 - 2021/22

Information: C van Rooyen, Tel: (043) 703 6300, E-mail: vanrooyenc@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22

Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Data

Johannesburg Market

A service provider is sought for the maintenance and support of the Solaris environment for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: IT-OP-025-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Ingwe Tvet College

The Eastern Cape institution requires supply and delivery of 60 computers at its Mount Frere campus.

Tender no: INGWE/01/2022

Information: M Vunguvungu, Tel: (039) 940 2142, E-mail: mvunguvungu@ingwecollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

The college is also readvertising for the leasing of new multi-functioning photocopying machines for period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Feb

Tender no: INGWE/010/2021

Information:M Vunguvungu, Tel: (039) 940 2142, E-mail: mvunguvungu@ingwecollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing

Beaufort West Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a new telecommunication system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Feb

Tender no: SCM 27-2022

Information: R Mahoka, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV941/2021

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters

Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV887/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation and commissioning of fibre links in De Doorns.

Tender no: BV934/2022

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for 3 years. This tender is a 2 stage bidding process.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the leasing of IT equipment for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: 17/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

OverbergDistrict Municipality

The Western Cape district requires backup server software for a three-year period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T20-2021/22

Information: P Britz, Tel: (028) 425 1157, E-mail: pbritz@odm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Backup, Servers

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

A service provider is sought to maintain the IDC’s building management system.

Tender no: T04/01/22

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Building management, Facilities management

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation devices for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Feb

Tender no: EDT/046/22/MP

Information: YT Molapo, Tel: (013) 766 4193, E-mail: ytmolapo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Office automation, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council

The council is advertising for the supply and delivery of a hybrid data centre.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ECS06/21/22

Information: Thembani Ndzewu, Tel: (043) 701 3400, E-mail: Tenders@ecsecc.org.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Datacentres, Hybrid datacentres

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is readvertising for the necessary hardware and other services required to setup the internet and related data services connection between its finance office and the remote office for period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb

Tender no: NKO 24/2021

Information: F Ndlovu, Tel: (013) 790 0386, E-mail: Funeka.Ndlovu@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Data, Internet

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to provide, support and manage an automated information management system for the Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Report (WSP-ATR) submissions and approval processes (2022-2025 WSP-ATR submissions).

Tender no: MQA/08/21-22

Information: Unathi Ndamoyi, Tel: (011) 547 2616, E-mail: UnathiN@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Knowledge management, Information management, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is re-adverting its request for a service provider to enter into a lease agreement to supply and maintain two A0 printers for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/001/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Department of Public Works

Network equipment and telephony is sought at the department's 38 Church Square building, Pretoria.

Tender no: PT21/034

Information: Dintheng Matlala, Cell: 078 549 4966, E-mail: Dintheng.matlala@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Networking

Emadlangeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of a financial system for a period of five years (financial years 2021/22 - 2026/27).

Tender no: MN01/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, ERP

Emadlangeni would also like to lease printers for a period of 3 years (01 May 2022 - 30 April 2025).

Tender no: MN03/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system.

Tender no: CED 26/2021-2022

Information: Erika Visser, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: erikav@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid

Office of the Valuer-General

The office wishes to appoint a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (14) (2021/2022)

Information: K Moatshe or N Wobiya, Cell: 078 422 2429, E-mail: Kabelo.Moatshe@ovg.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise risk management, Risk, Compliance

Competition Commission

The commission is re-advertising for a service provider to provide a document security and data loss prevention system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 19/2020-2021

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Document security, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

The commission is also re-advertising for a service provider for cybersecurity for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 18/2021-2022

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Professional services, Consulting, Cyber security, Internet

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority requires a performance management software system for a period of three years, extendable for an additional two years.

Tender no: EWSETA/RFP/07/2021

Information: Mpho Maphuti, Tel: (011) 274 4700, E-mail: maphutim@ewseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Performance management

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of a geographic information system (GIS).

Tender no: MICT/SETA/GIS/17/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Geographic information system, GIS, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the management information system (MIS) and decision support system (DSS) for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/18/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Management information system, MIS, Services, Support and maintenance, Decision support system, DSS

Majuba TVET college

The KZN college is advertising for interactive screens.

Tender no: IT 21/11 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Monitors

Provision of printers is also sought.

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing

The college also requires ManageEngine solutions.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Feb

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

City Council of Johannesburg

A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.

Tender no: A901

Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance

The council requires a service provider to provide acquisition, development, enhancement, maintenance and support of a new valuation system for a period of three years,

Tender no: A902

Information: Piet Eloff, Tel: (011) 407 6606, E-mail: PietE@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Valuation, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is looking for a service provider(s) to deploy network infrastructure and equipment at its regional office new building.

Tender no: SASSA: 51-21-CS-NW

Information: Muzi Mdlalose, Tel: (018) 397 3341, E-mail: MuziMd@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for systems hosting and administration for databases, images, digitised documents and associated applications for the Natural Science Collections Facility (NSCF) for a three-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SANBI:NSCF416/2022

Information: Ian Engelbrecht, Tel: (012) 843 5000, E-mail: I.Engelbrecht@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Hosting, Software, Systems, Database, Images, Documents

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for an advanced road safety law enforcement solution for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: 26/2022

Information: R. Prinsloo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Law enforcement

South African National Accreditation System

A service provider is sought for the provision of support and maintenance and adhoc services of IT management applications for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITTOOLS AND HELPDESK/2021-22/03

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Hardware

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform and related services.

Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 063 792 6824, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Video conferencing, Digital conferencing

Amajuba District Municipality

The Kwa-Zulu Natal region is advertising for the development of road asset management systems (RAMS) and professional support for a period of three years.

Tender no: T2022/09

Information: Siphamandla Mabizela, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: siphamandlam@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of offsite backup hardware for a period of 42 months.

Tender no: DHA03-2021

Information: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Backup, Support and maintenance

Bitou Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Virtual or on-site.

Tender no: SCM/2022/39/CORP

Information: Gavin Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to provide, install, and manage its firewall for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Feb

Tender no: FIRE/02/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Firewalls, Hardware

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.

Tender no: SMT02/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought for the rental of audio-visual systems for the department`s boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/746

Information: Mluleki Kwinana, Tel: (012) 444 9245, E-mail: mluleki.kwinana@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Audio-visual

The department is also advertising the terms of reference for the procurement, installation and maintenance of a telecommunications solution, including telephone system (PABX), telephone management system (TMS) and all other related telephone equipment for the departmental buildings (240/260 JMS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/748

Information: Suncity Shabangu, Tel: (012) 444 9018, E-mail: suncity.shabangu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Telephony, Telephone management system

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com. Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the implementation of a private cloud infrastructure.

Tender no: HO/ICT/410/11/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (021) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Cloud computing

PRASA is also advertising for the supply and delivery of portable ticketing (PITIX) device (purchase agreement for three months) as and when required for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/003/Q

Information: Rani Padayachee, Tel: (031) 813 0138, E-mail: rani.padayachee@prasa.com.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Ticketing

Supply and delivery of a ticketing printer is also sought for Metrorail KZN for three months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/004/Q

Information: Buyisiwe Khanyezi, Tel: (031) 813 0105, E-mail: Buyisiwe.Khanyezi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Ticketing, Printing

The agency is advertising for supply and delivery of combo contact smart card reader with fingerprint scanners, 3/4G routers, mono laser A4 printers and uninterrupted power supply unit (UPS) for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/002/Q

Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: Sphamandla.Zondi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart card, Biometrics, Security, Telecommunications, 3G, 4G, Networking, Printing

Bids are invited for the supply, configuration and installation of public address (PA) adapters for the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Feb

Tender no: TENDER 18/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Audio

Supply, delivery and configuration of IP phones is also sought for the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Feb

Tender no: 17/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, IP phones, Telephony

African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

The AFC wishes to appoint a services provider to provide a software solution for to support project management and asset portfolio management for a period of three months and provision of maintenance services for a period of nine months from date of contract award.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: AE/007/2021

Information: Procurement, Tel: (010) 010 6100, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, Asset management

Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of the maintenance management system (Engineering Enterprise Asset Management System) with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/006/21/22 IT MMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.

Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Department of Small Business Development

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.

Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)

Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought that can provide the IPP Office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP034.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Print management

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

A service provider is sought for the provisioning of support and maintenance of a hosted contact centre solution at the CCMA co-location datacentre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/28-ICT

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Contact centre, Call centre

The CCMA is looking for a service provider to provide connectivity from the CCMA colocation datacentre at MTN Business for a period of 10 months.

Tender no: RFQ00000179901

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Connectivity

An electronic boardpack solution is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: RQN00000179247

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a vulnerability assessment service.

Tender no: RFQ 261/2021

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability, Professional services, Consulting

The department wishes to procure hyperconverged infrastructure and implementation services.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Feb – Link.

Tender no: SCM/04/2021/IT

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Hyperconvergence

Aservice provider is sought for the drafting of legislation for autonomousvehicles in South Africa.

Tender no: DOT/14/2021/ITP

Information:Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Smart cars

South African National Space Agency

The organisation is looking for a building management solution.

Tender no: SS/027/01/2022

Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Building management

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for cellphone contracts for municipal and standby phones for a two year period.

Tender no: T13/2021-2022

Information:Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile

Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three (3) year rental period.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Date not disclosed.

Tender no: T14/2021-2022

Information:Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Government Communication and Information System

The GCIS is looking for a media monitoring search platform.

Tender no: RFB 011-2021/2022

Information: Mpho Ramashi, Tel: (012) 473 0194, E-mail: mpho@gcis.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising its ICT re-cabling project.

Tender no: GRDM/22/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an online hosted prepayment electricity vending and revenue management system.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 46 OF 21/22

Information: Nobuhle Nene, Tel: (033) 392 2875, E-mail: nobuhle.nene@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Electricity, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending, Revenue management

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.

Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22

Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending

Moses Kotane Institute

The KZN institute is advertising for the supply and set-up computer lab requirements.

Tender no: MKIQ62/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware

Supply and set-up of IT hardware requirements is also sought.

Tender no: MKIQ63/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municiality

The North West municipality requires supply and delivery of 29 laptops for councillors.

Tender no: KMLM2022-016

Information: Tlhompho Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0753, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EPMLM/8/3/414

Information: Patrick Mampuru, Tel: (013) 261 8428, E-mail: pmampuru@emogalelm.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is re-advertising its request for supply, delivery, maintenance and software for laser speed detection and digital imaging system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 4/2/1/2021-22

Information: D Van Der Westhuizen, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: darelle@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an assessment and development of information and cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 standards for a period of 15 months.

Tender no: NLC 2022-2

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, ISO, ISO 27001, Cyber security, Information security

Department of Defence

Supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and training for a vertical centre machine (computer numeric control machine) is required for Air Force Base Overberg.

Tender no: SPSC-B-017-2021

Information: Technical: Warrant Officer t. Tsogang, Tel: (021) 787-5207. General: Lieutenant Colonel U.R. Strydom, Tel: (021) 787 5075, E-mail: spscbidinvitation@gmail.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Training and eLearning

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of telephones for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B045/21/22

Information: S Ngcobo, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: ngcobos@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Telephony

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop phase 2 of the online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: NT002-2022

Information: Thivhileli, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Portals

A servi