ICT tenders: SITA steams ahead

This week's slim edition of the National Tender Bulletin turns out to be surprisingly promising for the ICT sector.

With the public sector's new financial year kicking off today, procurement officers across all levels of government are evidently eager to get the most out of the freshly replenished coffers. Despite the Government Printing Work's required lead time for submission of advertisements all but two of the tenders deadline after the COVID-19 lockdown is scheduled to end. Any amendments to scheduled briefings and closing dates are expected to appear in upcoming editions.

The State IT Agency opens this week's bulletin with an encouraging rush of new opportunities which will please the ICT industry. Interestingly, half of the advertisements are made on behalf of the South African Police Service, perhaps demonstrating that the organisation is making headway in improving its customer relationships. Nevertheless, this issue also features three national government departments that have opted to sidestep the agency and engage directly with the marketplace.

Software interest leads this week, followed closely by notices in the double digits for hardware. Demand for services experiences an unusual lag.

The results section also sees increased activity reflecting the last minute decisions made before the close of the financial year.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the supply and maintenance of network cabling for the South African Police Service for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2126/ 2019

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

SAPS also requires the provision of digital forensic data extraction analysis solution which includes software, hardware and training with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 April

Tender no: RFB 2096/ 2019

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Security, Forensics, Business Intelligence

SITA is looking for provision of maintenance and support for BMC software for government entities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2100/ 2019

Information: Mzwamadoda Ntshoko, Tel: (012) 482 2533, E-mail: mzwamadoda.ntshoko@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

SAPS requires licence renewal with maintenance and support of Check Point Firewall for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2094/ 2019

Information: Felix Ramosa, Tel: (012) 482 2871, E-mail: Felix.ramosa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

SITA is inviting bids for the provision of electronic signature software licenses for a period of five five years.

Tender no: RFB 2119/ 2019

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: mantsie.mabiletsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electronic signature

The agency also wishes to establish a new three-year development (professional services), support and license maintenance agreement for ITSM technology.

Tender no: RFB 2106/ 2019

Information: Mzwamadoda Ntshoko, Tel: (012) 482 2533, E-mail: mzwamadoda.ntshoko@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing, ITSM, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Department of Home Affairs

DHA is looking for a service provider for the supply and delivery of printed Java Card smart cards for a period of three years.

Tender no: DHA05- 2020

Information: Technical: Zakhele Khuzwayo, Tel: (012) 406 2523, E-mail: zakhele.khuzwayo@dha.gov.za. General: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Software

The department is also looking for the supply of fingerprint/smart card reader biometric combo scanners for a period of three years.

Tender no: DHA04- 2020

Information: Technical: Zakhele Khuzwayo, Tel: (012) 406 2523, E-mail: zakhele.khuzwayo@dha.gov.za. General: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Smart cards, Biometrics, Imaging

Independent Electoral Commission

The IEC requires standard laptops.

Tender no: 0010430697

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

Closing date: 17 April 2020

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Department of Health, Eastern Cape

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, commission and maintenance of bull scanners and desktop computers for various institutions within the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

Tender no: SCMU3- 19/ 20-0486- HO

Information: T Notshe, Tel: (040) 608 9641, E-mail: thabisa.notshe@echealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Scanning, Imaging

Freedom Park Trust

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visuals (AV), electrical works, touchscreen and app, software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Apr

Tender no: FP05/ 20HK

Information: Technical: Lauren Marx, Tel: (012) 336 4077, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Lauren@freedompark.co.za. General: Moloko Moroko, Tel: (012) 336 4191, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Moloko@freedompark.co.za.

Closing date: 8 May 2020

Tags: Hardware, Software, Software development, Audio-visual, Application development, Touchscreen

The trust also requests proposals for the metadata and digitalisation of the retrospective archival collection and development of the inter-phase system for the Pan African Archive Media Lab.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Apr

Tender no: FP05/ 20HK

Information: Technical: Lubi Ndaba, Tel: (012) 336 4080, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Lubi@freedompark.co.za. General: Moloko Moroko, Tel: (012) 336 4191, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Moloko@freedompark.co.za.

Closing date: 7 May 2020

Tags: Software, Software development, Data management, Internet, Digitalisation

Agricultural Research Council

The council is re-advertising its request for a laboratory information management system.

Tender no: ARC/ 12/ 09/ 19

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Information management

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought for the procurement of an asset management system.

Note: The 80/20 principle will be applicable to all bids.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Apr

Tender no: BID VA49/608

Information: Technical: Mmapula Lebele, Tel: (012) 444 9291, E-mail: mmapula.lebele@dhs.gov.za. General: M Hitge and K Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9239/9243, E-mail: marie.hitge@dhs.gov.za, khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Asset management

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

The department requests tender proposals from service providers who are eligible to supply and deploy of hybrid data centre solution for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Apr

Tender no: ZNB0008/ 19T

Information: Technical: Basil Cele, Tel: (033) 355 0067, Fax: (033) 355 8986, E-mail: Basil.Cele@kzntransport.gov.za. General: Sandile Nkala, Tel: (033) 355 8975, Fax: (033) 355 8091, E-mail: Sandile.Nkala@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Software, Datacenter, Hybrid

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority, a schedule 3A public entity, invites suitably qualified service providers to bid for the implementation of an integrated financial management system that complies with SCOA. Pre-qualification criterion: B-BBEE level 1 contributor.

Tender no: RFP NUMBER: 22/2019

Information: Bid representative, Tel: (035) 5901633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, IFMS, ERP

Water Research Commission

The commission is looking for a service provider for the provision of printing services for a period of three years.

Tender no: WRC- 014- 2019-20

Information: Silai Malisha, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing

Expression of interest

National Treasury

Expressions of interest are invited for the appointment of a service provider(s) to supply, install and configure networking and WiFi technology to replace the current outdated infrastructure in the National Treasury.

Tender no: EOI002- 2020

Information: Technical: Joyce Mchunu, E-mail: Joyce.Mchunu@treasury.gov.za. General: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi or Sithembile Skosana, E-mail: thivhileli.matshinynyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za, Sithembile.Skosana@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi

Erratum

Department of Higher Education and Training, Western Cape

West Coast College invites tenders for the supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: WCC- DC- 2020

Information: Technical: Jason van der Heiden, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: jvdheiden@westcoastcollege.co.za. General: Myrna Parenzee, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: mparenzee@westcoastcollege.co.za.

New closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Cancellations

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

Appointment of a service provider for provision of document management system to MICT SETA for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT- SETA/ DMS/016/ 2019

Road Accident Fund

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) hereby invites suitably qualified candidates for the appointment of a panel for ICT resources for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/ 2019/ 000129

National Lotteries Board

The appointment of a service provider to supply and implement a computer aided facilities management (CAFM) solution.

Tender no: NLC/ 2020- 14

Results

Department of Labour, Free State

The below service provider has been approved for installation of security access control system for our office at No 43 Labouria House Charlotte Maxeke Street, Bloemfontein, 9300. The bid was evaluated in terms of functionality and 80/20 point scoring system.

Tender no: FSDOL09/ 2019

Successful bidder: Xscann Technologies

Value: R1 425 565

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Support, maintain and enhance the Web-enabled Local Government Management Improvement Model (LGMIM) assessment tool and technical/content advisory services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 1785/ 2018

Successful bidder: Emanti Management (PTY) Ltd

Value: R995 822

Department of Public Works

EPWP reporting system maintenance and support for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: HP19/ 017GS

Successful bidder: Kwantu Information Technology

Value: R4 999 760

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

Appointment of a service provider for provision of an ERP system to MICT SETA for a period of 5 years.

Tender no: MICT- SETA/ERP/ 012/ 2019

Successful bidder: Qualitative Innovative Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value: R26 198 256

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

Appointment of a suitable qualified and experienced service provider to supply and implement a secure enterprise content management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PUR 806/ 33

Successful bidder: Meniko Records Management Services

Value: R8 425 643

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

For the provision of SAP digital transformation, end-to-end solution and managed support services.

Tender no: NRA 58000/ 184-SAPDIGI

Successful bidder: Tech Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Value: R172 583 623

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Procurement of HP server infrastructure for the virtual server environment.

Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1–RDLR0045 (2019/2020)

Successful bidder: Nambiti Technologies (PTY) Ltd

Value: R2 362 926