ICT tenders: SITA steams ahead
This week's slim edition of the National Tender Bulletin turns out to be surprisingly promising for the ICT sector.
With the public sector's new financial year kicking off today, procurement officers across all levels of government are evidently eager to get the most out of the freshly replenished coffers. Despite the Government Printing Work's required lead time for submission of advertisements all but two of the tenders deadline after the COVID-19 lockdown is scheduled to end. Any amendments to scheduled briefings and closing dates are expected to appear in upcoming editions.
The State IT Agency opens this week's bulletin with an encouraging rush of new opportunities which will please the ICT industry. Interestingly, half of the advertisements are made on behalf of the South African Police Service, perhaps demonstrating that the organisation is making headway in improving its customer relationships. Nevertheless, this issue also features three national government departments that have opted to sidestep the agency and engage directly with the marketplace.
Software interest leads this week, followed closely by notices in the double digits for hardware. Demand for services experiences an unusual lag.
The results section also sees increased activity reflecting the last minute decisions made before the close of the financial year.
New tenders
State Information Technology Agency
SITA is advertising for the supply and maintenance of network cabling for the South African Police Service for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2126/ 2019
Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
SAPS also requires the provision of digital forensic data extraction analysis solution which includes software, hardware and training with maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 3 April
Tender no: RFB 2096/ 2019
Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Security, Forensics, Business Intelligence
SITA is looking for provision of maintenance and support for BMC software for government entities for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2100/ 2019
Information: Mzwamadoda Ntshoko, Tel: (012) 482 2533, E-mail: mzwamadoda.ntshoko@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Apr 2020
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
SAPS requires licence renewal with maintenance and support of Check Point Firewall for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2094/ 2019
Information: Felix Ramosa, Tel: (012) 482 2871, E-mail: Felix.ramosa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Apr 2020
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
SITA is inviting bids for the provision of electronic signature software licenses for a period of five five years.
Tender no: RFB 2119/ 2019
Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: mantsie.mabiletsa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electronic signature
The agency also wishes to establish a new three-year development (professional services), support and license maintenance agreement for ITSM technology.
Tender no: RFB 2106/ 2019
Information: Mzwamadoda Ntshoko, Tel: (012) 482 2533, E-mail: mzwamadoda.ntshoko@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Apr 2020
Tags: Software, Software licensing, ITSM, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Department of Home Affairs
DHA is looking for a service provider for the supply and delivery of printed Java Card smart cards for a period of three years.
Tender no: DHA05- 2020
Information: Technical: Zakhele Khuzwayo, Tel: (012) 406 2523, E-mail: zakhele.khuzwayo@dha.gov.za. General: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Software
The department is also looking for the supply of fingerprint/smart card reader biometric combo scanners for a period of three years.
Tender no: DHA04- 2020
Information: Technical: Zakhele Khuzwayo, Tel: (012) 406 2523, E-mail: zakhele.khuzwayo@dha.gov.za. General: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Smart cards, Biometrics, Imaging
Independent Electoral Commission
The IEC requires standard laptops.
Tender no: 0010430697
Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.
Closing date: 17 April 2020
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Department of Health, Eastern Cape
The province is advertising for supply, delivery, commission and maintenance of bull scanners and desktop computers for various institutions within the Eastern Cape Department of Health.
Tender no: SCMU3- 19/ 20-0486- HO
Information: T Notshe, Tel: (040) 608 9641, E-mail: thabisa.notshe@echealth.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Scanning, Imaging
Freedom Park Trust
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visuals (AV), electrical works, touchscreen and app, software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.
Compulsory briefing: 16 Apr
Tender no: FP05/ 20HK
Information: Technical: Lauren Marx, Tel: (012) 336 4077, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Lauren@freedompark.co.za. General: Moloko Moroko, Tel: (012) 336 4191, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Moloko@freedompark.co.za.
Closing date: 8 May 2020
Tags: Hardware, Software, Software development, Audio-visual, Application development, Touchscreen
The trust also requests proposals for the metadata and digitalisation of the retrospective archival collection and development of the inter-phase system for the Pan African Archive Media Lab.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Apr
Tender no: FP05/ 20HK
Information: Technical: Lubi Ndaba, Tel: (012) 336 4080, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Lubi@freedompark.co.za. General: Moloko Moroko, Tel: (012) 336 4191, Fax: (012) 336 4021, E-mail: Moloko@freedompark.co.za.
Closing date: 7 May 2020
Tags: Software, Software development, Data management, Internet, Digitalisation
Agricultural Research Council
The council is re-advertising its request for a laboratory information management system.
Tender no: ARC/ 12/ 09/ 19
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 28 Apr 2020
Tags: Software, Information management
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought for the procurement of an asset management system.
Note: The 80/20 principle will be applicable to all bids.
Compulsory briefing: 8 Apr
Tender no: BID VA49/608
Information: Technical: Mmapula Lebele, Tel: (012) 444 9291, E-mail: mmapula.lebele@dhs.gov.za. General: M Hitge and K Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9239/9243, E-mail: marie.hitge@dhs.gov.za, khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Apr 2020
Tags: Software, Asset management
Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal
The department requests tender proposals from service providers who are eligible to supply and deploy of hybrid data centre solution for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Apr
Tender no: ZNB0008/ 19T
Information: Technical: Basil Cele, Tel: (033) 355 0067, Fax: (033) 355 8986, E-mail: Basil.Cele@kzntransport.gov.za. General: Sandile Nkala, Tel: (033) 355 8975, Fax: (033) 355 8091, E-mail: Sandile.Nkala@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Software, Datacenter, Hybrid
iSimangaliso Wetland Park
The authority, a schedule 3A public entity, invites suitably qualified service providers to bid for the implementation of an integrated financial management system that complies with SCOA. Pre-qualification criterion: B-BBEE level 1 contributor.
Tender no: RFP NUMBER: 22/2019
Information: Bid representative, Tel: (035) 5901633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.
Closing date: 21 Apr 2020
Tags: Software, IFMS, ERP
Water Research Commission
The commission is looking for a service provider for the provision of printing services for a period of three years.
Tender no: WRC- 014- 2019-20
Information: Silai Malisha, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing
Expression of interest
National Treasury
Expressions of interest are invited for the appointment of a service provider(s) to supply, install and configure networking and WiFi technology to replace the current outdated infrastructure in the National Treasury.
Tender no: EOI002- 2020
Information: Technical: Joyce Mchunu, E-mail: Joyce.Mchunu@treasury.gov.za. General: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi or Sithembile Skosana, E-mail: thivhileli.matshinynyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za, Sithembile.Skosana@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi
Erratum
Department of Higher Education and Training, Western Cape
West Coast College invites tenders for the supply and delivery of desktop computers.
Tender no: WCC- DC- 2020
Information: Technical: Jason van der Heiden, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: jvdheiden@westcoastcollege.co.za. General: Myrna Parenzee, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: mparenzee@westcoastcollege.co.za.
New closing date: 17 Apr 2020
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Cancellations
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority
Appointment of a service provider for provision of document management system to MICT SETA for a period of five years.
Tender no: MICT- SETA/ DMS/016/ 2019
Road Accident Fund
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) hereby invites suitably qualified candidates for the appointment of a panel for ICT resources for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/ 2019/ 000129
National Lotteries Board
The appointment of a service provider to supply and implement a computer aided facilities management (CAFM) solution.
Tender no: NLC/ 2020- 14
Results
Department of Labour, Free State
The below service provider has been approved for installation of security access control system for our office at No 43 Labouria House Charlotte Maxeke Street, Bloemfontein, 9300. The bid was evaluated in terms of functionality and 80/20 point scoring system.
Tender no: FSDOL09/ 2019
Successful bidder: Xscann Technologies
Value: R1 425 565
Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Support, maintain and enhance the Web-enabled Local Government Management Improvement Model (LGMIM) assessment tool and technical/content advisory services for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFB 1785/ 2018
Successful bidder: Emanti Management (PTY) Ltd
Value: R995 822
Department of Public Works
EPWP reporting system maintenance and support for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: HP19/ 017GS
Successful bidder: Kwantu Information Technology
Value: R4 999 760
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority
Appointment of a service provider for provision of an ERP system to MICT SETA for a period of 5 years.
Tender no: MICT- SETA/ERP/ 012/ 2019
Successful bidder: Qualitative Innovative Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Value: R26 198 256
Quality Council for Trades and Occupations
Appointment of a suitable qualified and experienced service provider to supply and implement a secure enterprise content management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: PUR 806/ 33
Successful bidder: Meniko Records Management Services
Value: R8 425 643
South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited
For the provision of SAP digital transformation, end-to-end solution and managed support services.
Tender no: NRA 58000/ 184-SAPDIGI
Successful bidder: Tech Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Value: R172 583 623
Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
Procurement of HP server infrastructure for the virtual server environment.
Tender no: 5/ 2/ 2/ 1–RDLR0045 (2019/2020)
Successful bidder: Nambiti Technologies (PTY) Ltd
Value: R2 362 926