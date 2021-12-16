Metap Inc.: Announcing the New Project "Metaverse x GameFi", Whitelist and Community Registration Campaign Is Underway!

Gensokishi Online -Meta World- (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gensokishi Online has announced the release of its official website "Gensokishi Online -META WORLD-" in Dec. 2021.

This project is a new version of "Gensokishi Online", which won the "Game of the year, Gold Award" in 2012 in Taiwan and has been played by a total of 8 million users. Gensokishi aims to build a new fantasy world economy with blockchain technology, incorporating NFT and GameFi elements into a 3D MMO world metaverse.

"Gensokishi Online", a Japanese 3D MMO title licensed from "Elemental Knights Online", has been trusted and proven for more than 13 years on various apps, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4.

In the world created by WEB3.0, Metaverse, and GameFi, Gensokishi will realize the three features of "Free to Play", "Play to Earn", and "UGC to Earn".

Anyone can create an account for free and buy and sell the NFT items and tokens they acquire.

In the future, Genoskishi plans to offer "UGC (User Generated Contents)," which will allow users and companies to create and sell NFT items, as well as the right to freely create land, place objects, natural environments, characters, and monsters in the metaverse.

Gensokishi operates on top of Polygon (MATIC), better known as an Ethereum based protocol that allows players to get the benefits of high transaction capabilities and low costs.

Furthermore, this initiative also includes participation from key personalities in the video game industry.

The MV token will be on Uniswap on Dec. 23, 2021. For more information, please see the white paper.