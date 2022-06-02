The future of end-user computing goes virtual

The digital capabilities we enjoy today are unlike any the world has experienced before. Effective end-user computing (EUC) equips your team across functions with the digital tools they need to do their job in an empowered, next-level way.

But, while we may have never-before-seen capabilities, we are also dealing with ever-increasing challenges brought on by an ever-changing landscape. The way we work today has radically changed, and the scale and pace at which we now operate continues to stretch.

Business survival depends on an ability to adapt to new ways of working and channelling it into growth. This need for resilience and business continuity has fuelled a need for organisations to stop and relook everything. So, what role can EUC play?

Essentially when we say EUC, we’re talking about an ecosystem of computer systems and platforms that allow the end-user (your typical worker with no coding skills) to do their jobs without interruption (at its most basic) and even to create working computer applications (as tech rapidly develops).

As the needs of organisations change, EUC has begun to also encompass virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which pretty much hosts desktop environments on a central server. Think of it as a form of desktop virtualisation because, well, everything else is digitised – why not the desktop, too?

This empowers the organisation to support many end-users – without specialised knowledge of computing, network or storage platforms and across various work responsibilities – in a more centralised and secure way.

That is because supporting the connection and productivity needs of a remote workforce is now mandatory for most organisations. Gone are the days of running downstairs to fix something. Today’s workforce may be spread across cities, countries, even continents. This demands a diverse set of digital platforms and digitising the desktop helps to cross the divide.

This VDI solution allows remote users, today’s trends and tomorrow’s norm to easily consume digital desktops and the applications they come with across multiple devices. This way, it also becomes incredibly easy to onboard new users or address issues.

An environment like this also helps organisations manage their software licensing better, with a centralised platform. Security and compliance can also be tightly controlled by preventing external software installations by individual users.

Today’s IT department is under new and expanded pressures, as is today’s worker, who is expected to keep up with only average tech know-how.

The evolution of EUC towards VDI presents solutions for IT managers and new opportunities for productivity.

Contact msleads@altron.com