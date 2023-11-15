Teraco completes Durban data centre expansion to double existing facility capacity

Teraco DB1 data centre.

As South Africa’s third-largest city with a population of over three million people, home to thriving digitally connected enterprises and a key South African manufacturing hub, Durban is experiencing demand for additional data centre capacity and thus a logical destination for Teraco’s continued investment into data centre infrastructure on the African continent.

Situated on Durban’s north coast, Teraco DB1 is a strategic interconnection hub on the African subsea cable map with direct access to the Seacom, EASSy, MÉTISS and soon-to-be-deployed 2Africa cable systems that connect the east coast of Africa.

Teraco’s DB1 facility is connected to the Teraco campus in Isando, Johannesburg, through a wide choice of carriers via diverse regional fibre routes, enabling clients to increase the number of partners they connect with and expand their reach into new markets. Teraco’s DB1 facility offers clients secure colocation and interconnection services and the ability to leverage Teraco’s digital hubs in Johannesburg directly.

The newly expanded facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud service providers for data centre capacity. DB1 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa. The expansion has doubled DB1’s capacity to 2.2 megawatts (MW) of critical power load. The facility now comprises 5 800 square metres of building structure, accommodating over 700 racks.

The DB1 facility provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco, a rich ecosystem of over 250 network providers, global cloud onramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 100 managed service providers and direct peering at NAPAfrica, Africa’s largest internet exchange point.

DB1 is the latest expansion for Teraco’s growing data centre platform. It takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 186MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (50MW) and Durban (2MW).

Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation use Teraco to scale their IT infrastructure dynamically, adopt hybrid multicloud architectures and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.

Key facts DB1