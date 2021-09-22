Huawei nova Y60 delivers high performance all day - at an affordable price

Huawei’s latest entry-level smartphone, the nova Y60, is only entry level when it comes to price. Retailing at only R3 099 with a free Bluetooth headset included, the nova Y60 punches above its weight when it comes to performance and entertainment value.



A noteworthy feature for users who are on the go all day is the nova Y60’s huge 5 000mAh battery, whose performance is extended by Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms and an Ultra Power Saving mode, supporting video playback for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Besides all-day battery, there’s a lot to love about the new nova y60: it features an octa-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 for powerful performance, as well as ample storage with an internal storage capacity of 64GB, and add a MicroSD card for up to 512GB storage capacity.

Boasting a 6.6-inch Huawei FullView display, the nova Y60 makes TV, movies and videos more immersive, thanks to a wider dynamic range that makes the image quality come to life, as well as its Histen 6.1 audio technology and panoramic 3D sound enhancement.



The nova Y60 also delivers beautiful high-res images with a f/1.8 13MP main camera with in-camera noise reduction for performance even in low-light settings, as well as a 2MP Depth Camera, 5MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera for landscape and group shots, and an 8MP AI-powered selfie cam featuring Huawei Beauty Mode 5.0.

Simply Tap and Grab with your knuckle to take a screenshot, find photos easily with the Smart Galley feature, and enjoy a world of apps in the Huawei AppGallery.

The Huawei nova Y60 runs on Android 10 open-source, using Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and the latest EMUI 10.1. This means that Google Mobile Services are not integrated. However, the Huawei nova Y60 has access to many of the most popular applications via the Huawei Phone Clone, AppGallery and Petal Search tool.

Get the Huawei nova Y60 for only R3 099 and receive a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699 at the Huawei Store (Online) now! T&Cs apply.