ICT Tenders: IEC turns to tech

Having failed in its application to postpone the local government elections to early next year, the Electoral Commission is now on an intensive procurement drive.

While many of its advertisements relate to direct election requirements – such as ballot paper printing, ballot boxes, signage, PPE and the like – IEC procurement officers are still prioritising ICT requirements. Given the drive to deliver online access to a number of stakeholder services and information, it's unsurprising to see requests for network switches and a storage area network making an appearance. Security is also a high-level concern as the Commission advertises for both an information security audit and an ICT security operations centre.

Sticking with security matters, areas of the public sector are still taking action on the requirements brought about by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). This week we see Department of Human Settlements, South African Revenue Service and the KZN Growth Fund Trust looking for assistance from POPIA specialists.

Another trend going the distance is an interest in electricity vending systems at municipal level. This is unlikely to subside in the near future as the current token identifier system (TID) is expected to run out of numbers by November 2024. At this point, it is understood that existing pre-paid metres will simply stop accepting tokens. The necessary TID roll-over requires intervention at multiple levels including manufacturers, utilities, vendors, sub-vendors and of course at individual meters.

Opportunities for the ICT sector continue to abound with 148 tenders available this week. This includes 103 software requests, 98 for services, 61 for hardware and 18 for the increasingly popular telecoms sector.

Moving to the close of the issue, progress is slowly being made in determining tender outcomes. Unfortunately, cancellations are favoured with six notices while in the result column we find news that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has awarded four tenders, without information on the successful bidders or contract value; followed by an announcement from the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa that it has extended its contract with MTN in excess of the 15% threshold stipulated by National Treasury. The extension will run for 12 months from 1 September and is valued at a little over R5 million.

New tenders

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought for the provision of a career development platform and IT integrated services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0003

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, HR, Software, Integrated services, Support and maintenance

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for a service provider to print and deliver payslips to its pay office.

Tender no: Q12/697-R OF 21/22

Information: Minenhle Shangase, Tel: (033) 392 2464, E-mail: minenhle.shangase@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Printing, Managed printing

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for supply of Signing Hub licence/software support, hardware maintenance and support and maintenance services for the GPAA’s digital signatures for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep

Tender no: RFB 951

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Hardware, Security, Digital signatures

SITA invites bids for the supply of professional services, providing complete support from project conceptualisation to delivery of the Digital Public Service Awards for GovTech 2021-2023.

Tender no: RFB 964

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Digital

Bids are invited for Phase III of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the current GBN end-to-end install base including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 921

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Broadband, Support and maintenance, Managed services

SITA is advertising for the renewal of the Adobe Enterprise License Agreement (ETLA), maintenance and support on behalf of the Department of Defence for a period of three-years.

Tender no: RFB 920 - 2021

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

Procurement of emulation software, installation, configuration with maintenance and support for a period of three years is sought for the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.

Tender no: RFB 973

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Emulation

Proposals are invited for the replacement of the backup infrastructure in the Numerus and Beta datacentres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 977

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Datacentres

The North West Provincial Government requires supply of network equipment and peripherals including maintenance and support for the implementation of network connectivity.

Tender no: RFB 868

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: Mantsie.Mabiletsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Networking

SITA is also calling for the rendering of professional services regarding microfilm and fiche archiving as well as technical maintenance and support for the Department of Defence microfilm equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 929

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Imaging, Software

Supply of Cisco network equipment is sought for the SAPS Shortfall project.

Tender no: RFB 969

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

National Library of South Africa

The NLSA is soliciting quotations from service providers for the rental/procurement of hardware and software used for the stock take/verification of all documentary heritage assets.

Tender no: NLSA.RFQ NO:2282

Information: Patience Shiburi, Tel: (012) 401 9770, E-mail: patience.shiburi@nlsa.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Asset management

Cape Winelands District Municipality

Internet services are sought for a three-year period.

Tender no: T 2021/012

Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: (021) 888 5100, E-mail: agabier@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Mhlathuze Water

Supply, install and commission of Alkanstrand A and C-line programmable logic controllers and central control room SCADA system are sought.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep

Tender no: MW/1/7/2020/2021

Information: Mmatsie Sekokotla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

KZN Growth Fund Trust

The organisation is looking for a POPIA implementation specialist.

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012

Information: Urvashi Ojageer, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy

The trust also requires provision of information technology and managed services for the period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-07

Information: Sijabulile, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Managed services

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2021/00011

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre

The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2021/00008

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought to provide a disaster recovery software solution and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DPSA008/2021

Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: (012) 336 1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security, Business continuity, Support and maintenance

Water Research Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the provision of endpoint backup solution software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ NO 053/09/21-22

Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Backup, Endpoint

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA wishes to appoint a service provider for electronic back-up media off-site storage services.

Tender no: NPA 11-21/22

Information: Samuel Masombuka, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Storage, Backup, Off-site storage

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPS/08/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing

Blouberg Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is looking for a software service provider for financial affordability background checks.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Sep

Tender no: BM04/21/22

Information: Mmonwa MK, Tel: (015) 505 7159, E-mail: Mmonwak@blouberg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

Bids are invited for the upgrade of Networker backup and firmware upgrade on Dell EMC and VMWare Vcentre.

Tender no: RFQ862/65122/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Backup, Firmware

A service provider is also sought for support and maintenance extension on Dell EMC storage replication and backup systems.

Tender no: RFQ863/65122/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Backup, Storage, Support and maintenance

The organisation is also looking for a service provider for a physical access control assessment.

Tender no: RFQ912/65122/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8701, E-mail: lzondi@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Consulting, Security, Access control

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct a short course on data quality management for M&E.

Tender no: RFP 2021-099

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Data quality, Data management

Nkandla Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.

Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licenses (36 months contract).

Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22

Information: G. Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of outsourced IT service desk for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/005/21.22 IT SERVICE DESK

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Outsourcing, IT service desk

Provision of ManageEngine tools – AMS renewal is required for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP020/21/22/ Manage Engine Tools

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Asset management

Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board

The organisation is looking for an electronic document management solution with digitised workflows.

Tender no: ECGB-21/22-BID-01

Information: Thandi Malotana, Tel: (043) 702 8307, E-mail: thandazwam@ecgb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Document management, Workflow, Digital

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.

Tender no: TD 03/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit

A services provider is also sought to conduct a review of the information communication and technology master plan.

Tender no: TD 08/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the provision of professional services related to the Protection of Personal Information Act No. 4 of 2013.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Virtual.

Tender no: RFP 03/2021

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 442 4078, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za. Closing date: 7 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPI, Security, Privacy

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Ithala SOC Limited

An authorized Microsoft solution partner is sought to maintain and support Ad Azure Microsoft Office 365, migrate on premise Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory to Exchange Online for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ 19213

Information: Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: mbekwa@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GM2021/35

Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of risk, audit, compliance, business planning software (including licence maintenance) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IUCMA/005/RISKAUDIT/2021-Re-Advert

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Business planning, Audit, Compliance, Governance, Support and maintenance, Risk management

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the manufacture, supply and installation of a dredge computer system human machine interface computers and Scada licenses for Dredger Isandlwana on a once-off basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA 992

Information: Mlu Shozi, Tel: (031) 361 8825, E-mail: Mlungisi.shozi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Scada

Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years with an option to extend for two years.

Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119

Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management

Transnet also requires ICTM e-learning platform governance, best practices and methodology training for a period of 12 months at Parktown.

Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-35102

Information: Mohale Rapetswa, Tel: (011) 584 0944, E-mail: mohale.rapetswa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ICTM, Governance, Internet, IoT

Provision of a managed integrated travel solution is sought for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: GSM/21/03/2072

Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: (011) 308 3706, E-mail: Lerato.Ramoyada@transnet.net.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Transnet is also calling for travel management system automation and integration robotic process automation licenses and services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: GSM/21/07/2136

Information: Abednego Marosane, Tel: (011) 308 3761, E-mail: Abednego.Marosane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Process automation

A new industrial computer with Windows operating system, OCMS source code, post processing software, testing and commissioning of the OCMS is sought at the Pretoria NZASM building on a once-off basis.

Tender no: ERACAM PRC 36471

Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Source code

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires an online hosted pre-payment electricity vending system for a three year period.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Sep - Kindly forward your e-mail address to C. N. Sihlali at nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0292

Information: C. N. Sihlali, Tel: (039) 312 8304, E-mail: nandi.sihlali@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Internet, IoT, Vending, Electricity, Pre-payment

Department of Defence

The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020

Information: Technical: Colonel I.N. Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020

Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The RTIA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop an enterprise architecture, three year ICT strategy as well as conducting a COBIT 2019 assessment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Link.

Tender no: RFP03/2021/2022

Information:K Moloko, Tel: (087) 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Enterprise architecture, COBIT 2019

Community Schemes Ombud Service

A service provider is also sought for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware and storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021

Information: Mawande Jadezweni, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: Mawande.Jadezweni@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority is advertising for the development, hosting and maintenance of website and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 08/2021

Information: Bids representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Hosting, Mobile applications, Mobility

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to supply, install and support its datacentre infrastructure.

Tender no: sefa:59/IT/2021

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a cloud-hosted internet protocol (IP) private branch exchange (PBX) solution (unified communication solution) is sought for a period of four years.

Tender no: PROJ/FAC/2021/22/03

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: bids@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Cloud computing, Hosting, Telephony, VoIP

Overberg Water

The organisation is advertising for the supply and installation of Microsoft Office 365 Standard Business, Microsoft Project Online Premium user licence and MS Visio Online Plan 2.

Tender no: RFQ OW-042/2021/22

Information: Sikhona Mpandeni, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is looking for an endpoint data protection solution.

Tender no: T37/09/21

Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Data protection, Endpoint security

South African Qualifications Authority

Proposals are requested for the maintenance and development of the searchable databases, VeriSearch and the XML URL builder.

Tender no: SAQA RFQ (NLRD)

Information: Amos Mufamadi, Tel: (012) 431 5000, E-mail: amufamadi@saqa.co.za

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Department of Social Development

The department requires provision of Mimecast e-mail continuity and security services or a suitable alternative.

Tender no: SD11/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Continuity, Services

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA invites bids for the upgrade of backup media server hardware.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T006

Information: Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 422 7159, E-mail: jessie.myanga@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Backup, Media server, Servers

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of website and intranet.

Tender no: 22/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network and power over ethernet switches is also sought.

Tender no: 19/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switches, Power over ethernet, LAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation and technical support of EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance DP4400 or equivalent and endpoint data protection solution.

Tender no: BID 09/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Services, Data protection, Endpoint security

Productivity SA

The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.

Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021

Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Johannesburg Development Agency

JDA is advertising for the supply of managed security services for three years.

Tender no: JDAICT/MS/002/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security

Johannesburg Market

The organisation is re-advertising for the appointment of a service provider to provide JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Kgatelopele Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT equipment is sought.

Tender no: KLM2021/22/006

Information: Bolokang Moeng, Tel: (053) 384 8646, E-mail: supply@kgatelopele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for an information security audit.

Tender no: 0010460409

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, Auditing

Campus network switches are also sought.

Tender no: 0010460413

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Bids are also invited for ICT security operations centre (SOC).

Tender no: 0010455690

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Security operations centre, SOC

The commission is also advertising for a storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: 0010455684

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage, SAN

Department of Police, Roads and Transport, Free State

The province invites proposals for the collection of traffic counting data and accident management for DORA for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Sep

Tender no: PR&T/RFP01/2021/22

Information: W. Makutoane, Tel: (051) 409 8899, E-mail: makutoanew@freetrans.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Outsourcing, Data management

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The Seta is looking for a service provider for the licensing, implementation, support and maintenance of a management information system (MIS) and decision support system (dss) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/009/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Management information system, MIS, Decision support system, DSS, Software licensing

The authority wishes to appoint a panel of qualified service providers for realignment of legacy qualifications and development of a new occupational qualifications for a period of three years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/QDF/008/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited to join a panel of service providers to supply and deliver ICT equipment and peripherals for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/ICT/007/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals

Agricultural Research Council

The council is looking for Microsoft Dynamic AX R3, Power BI and Jet Reports support, new development and customisation for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: ARC/10/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Prospective bidders are invited to assist with the corporate advertising and messaging on the ARC LAN.

Tender no: ARC/09/09/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Networking, HR

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of an ArcGIS enterprise license agreement including development, support and maintenance.

Tender no: TDR207/2021/2022

Information: André Fraser, Tel: (044) 606 5050, E-mail: afraser@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Software development, ArcGIS, GIS, Support and maintenance

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation, commission and maintenance of a biometric time and attendance system for iThemba Labs, Faure, Western Cape.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:107

Information: Sehlabaka Qhobosheane or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Biometrics, Services, Support and maintenance, HR, Attendance

Government Printing Works

Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan

Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management

GPW also wishes to appoint a service provider for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a security visitor management solution at its buildings for a period of three years.

Tender no: GPW-2021/22-11

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and commissioning of a telephone VoIP system solution for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: BV927/2021

Information:Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Telephony, VoIP

City of Cape Town

Vending equipment is sought for an electricity dispensing system.

Tender no: 51G/2021/22

Information: Nigel Waldron, Tel: (021) 444 2290, E-mail: Nigel.Waldron@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Vouchers

The city is also advertising for provision of radio support services for telecommunications.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Skype link.

Tender no: 53S/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Radio, Support and maintenance

Amatola Water Board

The company requires provision of hosting services and professional support services for a period of five years.

Tender no: AW2021/22/02

Information: S. Fatyi, Tel: (043) 707 3700, E-mail: sfatyi@amatolawater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Digital, Internet, Hosting, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide the National Spatial Planning Data Repository e-lodgement onboarding and training support services to 30 identified number of municipalities across the country over a period of three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0027(2021/2022)

Information: Mfanafuthi Gama, Tel: (012) 312 8777, E-mail: Mfanafuthi.gama@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Hardware, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Emakhazeni Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a static red light, speed violation and back office processing services for a period of thirty six months.

Tender no: ELM 22/08/02

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

NERSA wishes to appoint a service provider to enhance, maintain and support its Intranet for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Link.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/TMS/BID016

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Intranet, Support and maintenance

The regulator also wishes to appoint a professional and competent service provider to conduct a business process re-engineering of all processes within the organisation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NERSA/2122/SPM/BPS/BID015

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4696, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Business process re-engineering, Business process optimisation, BPO

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

A service provider is sought to supply Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise license renewal for the period of two years.

Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-005

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

ERWAT is also looking for a cloud backup solution for a period of three (3) years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep – Link.

Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-002

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Backup

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a call centre and operations telephony system, maintenance and support for a period of three years for Postbank Bloemfontein Office

Tender no: RFP 01/02/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 6000, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Call centre, Support and maintenance

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers (experts) to render forensic investigation services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 2017/2020 LG

Information: Sheetal Govender, Cell: 082 683 0549, E-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Security

Bids are invited for the supply of 8 GPS receivers and 10 total stations.

Tender no: ZNT 2001/2020 LG

Information: Mohamed Rangila, Tel: (031) 204 1856, E-mail: Mohamed.Rangila@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, GPS, Telecommunications

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: VA50/398

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security

Emalahleni Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: ELM/2/09/2021T

Information: N Mzwana, Cell: 082 654 7893, E-mail: mzwanan@emalahlenilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Mining Qualifications Authority

The provision of internet connection services is required for MQA's head office and six regional offices.

Tender no: MQA/01/21/22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (011) 547 2646, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Kouga Municipality

Consumer account printing and mailing is sought.

Tender no: 175/2021

Information: S. Tabata, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Managed services

Coega Development Cooperation

The CDC is looking for an accredited service provider to conduct ISO 20000 and ISO 27000 standards audits.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Sep – Link.

Tender no: CDC/327/21

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tenders@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Security, Information security, ISO 27000, ISO 20000, IT service management, Auditing, Standards

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through a consumption based services model, leasing, or outright purchase option.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Sep – Refer to cover page of bid document for details regarding briefing session.

Tender no: SAWS-270/21

Information:Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, HSM

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda invites bids for the provision of professional services of a well-established service provider incorporated and operating in South Africa with a national presence and extensive service coverage including outlying areas, who will provide it with wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP/T03-2021/22

Information: S. Wright, Tel: (012) 441 1218, E-mail: swright@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Internet, ISP

Bloem Water

A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Virtual

Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21

Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of data loggers and controllers on an as and when required basis from date of appointment until 30 June 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/2/338 (2021-2024)

Information: Engineering Services Office, Tel: (016) 360 5816, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Data loggers, Data c