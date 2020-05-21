F-Secure recognised as Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Vulnerability Assessment
F-Secure, a leading provider of cyber security solutions, was named a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Vulnerability Assessment, which is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.
“We believe being recognised in this manner validates the value our approach to vulnerability management has for organisations,” says Teemu Myllykangas, Solution Director, F-Secure. “We envision vulnerability management as working seamlessly with endpoint protection, detection and response, and we’re thrilled to see our customers respond so positively to the way we’re improving our solutions as we move in this direction.”
Gartner defines the vulnerability assessment market as vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorise and manage vulnerabilities; these include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud. To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, a vendor must rank in the highest seven in the market, with a minimum of 50 published reviews with an above average market rating, which, in the case of the vulnerability assessment market, means an overall rating of 4.4 stars or higher.
F-Secure was one of only four vendors to receive the distinction in February 2020.
F-Secure’s vulnerability scanning and management solution – F-Secure Radar – allows organisations to identify and manage both internal and external threats, report risks and be compliant with current and future regulations (such as PCI and GDPR).
By enhancing visibility of a company’s IT estate, including shadow IT, F-Secure Radar helps companies map their full attack surface and respond to critical vulnerabilities.
Examples of F-Secure Radar reviews submitted to Gartner Peer Insights include:*
“F-Secure Radar is a great vulnerability assessment tool which can be used to predict and protect against threats. F-Secure Radar has a built-in vulnerability scanner which is capable of scanning the entire system for known vulnerabilities. The scan results are shown in a dashboard which is very interactive and can be easily understood. Overall, this is a very good product for a large-scale organisation.” – Senior cyber security consultant in the finance industry (full review available here)
“With F-Secure Radar, our systems are not only protected from both internal and external threats to our systems, it also scans our systems to be able to detect attacks before they can occur, thus helping to save on both time and resources which would have been used to solve those problems.” – Supply chain officer in the retail industry (full review available here)
Additional F-Secure customer feedback and ratings are available here.
More information on F-Secure Radar is available here.
* Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.
Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choices constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
F-Secure
Nobody knows cyber security like F-Secure. For three decades, F-Secure has driven innovations in cyber security, defending tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. With unsurpassed experience in endpoint protection as well as detection and response, F-Secure shields enterprises and consumers against everything from advanced cyber attacks and data breaches to widespread ransomware infections. F-Secure’s sophisticated technology combines the power of machine learning with the human expertise of its world-renowned security labs for a singular approach called Live Security.
F-Secure’s security experts have participated in more European cybercrime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 broadband and mobile operators and thousands of resellers. Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Cybervision Pty Ltd
Cybervision Pty Ltd is an IT security value-added distribution company that conducts business throughout Africa through a variety of resellers of various sizes and differing specializations. An F-Secure partner, Cybervision has extensive experience in data and network security with F-Secure’s solutions and have supplied services to many types of organisations in Africa, ranging from SMEs to large banks, insurers and government departments. Working with leading organisations in industry has resulted in an extensive understanding of security, allowing for a competitive advantage when it comes to ensuring that the right solutions are in place to adequately secure the networks of organisations of all sizes and types.
Cybervision has full-service teams capable of providing resellers and their customers with the necessary support services to ensure that their endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing is conducted efficiently and effectively to help prevent security breaches on their networks. The F-Secure Radar, Rapid Detection and Response (RDR) and Rapid Detection Service (RDS), as well as other F-Secure solutions are relied upon for much of Cybervision’s security expertise in mitigating risks and helping organisations manage complex security challenges with a business-focused man-and-machine combined approach.
For more information contact info@cybervision.co.za