F-Secure recognised as Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

F-Secure, a leading provider of cyber security solutions, was named a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Vulnerability Assessment, which is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

“We believe being recognised in this manner validates the value our approach to vulnerability management has for organisations,” says Teemu Myllykangas, Solution Director, F-Secure. “We envision vulnerability management as working seamlessly with endpoint protection, detection and response, and we’re thrilled to see our customers respond so positively to the way we’re improving our solutions as we move in this direction.”

Gartner defines the vulnerability assessment market as vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorise and manage vulnerabilities; these include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud. To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, a vendor must rank in the highest seven in the market, with a minimum of 50 published reviews with an above average market rating, which, in the case of the vulnerability assessment market, means an overall rating of 4.4 stars or higher.

F-Secure was one of only four vendors to receive the distinction in February 2020.

F-Secure’s vulnerability scanning and management solution – F-Secure Radar – allows organisations to identify and manage both internal and external threats, report risks and be compliant with current and future regulations (such as PCI and GDPR).

By enhancing visibility of a company’s IT estate, including shadow IT, F-Secure Radar helps companies map their full attack surface and respond to critical vulnerabilities.

Examples of F-Secure Radar reviews submitted to Gartner Peer Insights include:*

“F-Secure Radar is a great vulnerability assessment tool which can be used to predict and protect against threats. F-Secure Radar has a built-in vulnerability scanner which is capable of scanning the entire system for known vulnerabilities. The scan results are shown in a dashboard which is very interactive and can be easily understood. Overall, this is a very good product for a large-scale organisation.” – Senior cyber security consultant in the finance industry (full review available here)

“With F-Secure Radar, our systems are not only protected from both internal and external threats to our systems, it also scans our systems to be able to detect attacks before they can occur, thus helping to save on both time and resources which would have been used to solve those problems.” – Supply chain officer in the retail industry (full review available here)

Additional F-Secure customer feedback and ratings are available here.

More information on F-Secure Radar is available here.

* Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.