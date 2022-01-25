ICT tenders: Spending on social development

Government procurement activity is picking up this week, with a large chunk of newly advertised tenders targeting the construction and civil industries. Nevertheless, the ICT sector fares well with many opportunities to consider as January comes to a close.

The Department of Social Development leads this week's issue with a total of six tenders on offer. These advertisements cover software, hardware and services requests, including a request for specialised IT skills.



The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa follows with a stable five tenders on offer, while the State IT Agency, Eskom and Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality are matched at four advertisements respectively. Interestingly, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa also falls into the four tender grouping, with multiple software requests, as well as an advertisement for a service provider to conduct a compliance maturity assessment.

The telecoms sector is the only area to see a decline this week, down three to 14 invitations. Software interest, on the other hand, is rapidly gaining ground at 93 tenders on offer. The services sector makes up some ground lost last week with an above 10% increase to 70 tenders, while the hardware sector misses the 10% increase mark with 48 advertisements.

New tenders

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a tamper proof digital certificate and electronic signature solution with post implementation support for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Jan – Link, Passcode: 428360.

Tender no: AGRISETA/11/2021

Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: dineo@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Digital Signature, Electronic signature, Digital certificate, Support and maintenance

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

The Cederberg municipal area requires auditing of electricity meters and implementation of the TID rollover process in for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: CED 23/2021-2022

Information: R September, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: randalls@cederbergmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, TID, Token identifier, Electricity, Professional services

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertisingits request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of anonline examination/assessment module.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide an SLA management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: ICASA 21/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, SLA

A service provider is also sought for the development and implementation of a data warehouse based on Microsoft SQL and Microsoft Power BI for a period of two years.

Tender no: ICASA 23/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business Intelligence, Servers, Data warehouse

Service providers are invited to bid to develop and deploy an intranet portal with pre-launch and post technical support for 12 months and maintenance for a period of six months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 28/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Intranet, Software development, Support and maintenance

ICASA is looking for a service provider to conduct a compliance maturity assessment.

Tender no: RFQ 07/11/2021

Information: Mutondi Matidze, Tel: (012) 568 3816, E-mail: mmatidze@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Compliance

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

The province invites bids for the support and maintenance of GIS, geodatabase development and GIS projects.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ZNB00179/00000/00/HOD/INF/20/T

Information: Margie Vosloo, Tel: (033) 355 8917, E-mail: Margie.Vosloo@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS, Software development, Geodatabase, Database

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Johannesburg Market

The market is re-adverting for the provision of JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Applications

A service provider is sought for the maintenance and support of the Solaris environment for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: IT-OP-025-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01

Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for financial system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 15/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV941/2021

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters

Johannesburg Development Agency

Proposals are requested from suitably qualified and experience service providers to conduct SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review; and an applications controls review – SAP SCM and Finance systems.

Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC is advertising for an e-learning system.

Tender no: HSRC1814

Information: Nathaniel Molokwane, Cell: 083 753 0257, E-mail: NMolokwane@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Training and eLearning

The council also requires a managed print service for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 989 1119 5399, Passcode: B98kLa.

Tender no: HSRC/11/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Printing, Imaging

A service provider is sought to design, host and maintain a virtual museum for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 976 4490 9711, Passcode: LE7kQq.

Tender no: HSRC/14/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Hosting, Virtual, Internet, Support and maintenance

Automotive Industry Development Centre

The AIDC invites bids for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the data backup and disaster recovery solution at Supplier Park Development Company SOC Ltd for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: AIDC_07_2021/22

Information: Thabang Nhladi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: tnhladi@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Backup, Disaster recovery

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Sasria invites bids for the provision of support and maintenance for the existing Lenovo hardware and Nutanix software and supply the necessary renewals of Lenovo hardware warranty (extension) and Nutanix Software warranty (extension) and new additional hardware for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2022/01

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance

The supply of computer equipment, accessories and leasing services is also required.

Tender no: 2022/05

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals, Services

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

A suitable external service provider is sought to supply a data loss prevention and data discovery tool.

Tender no: QCTO RFQ 01/2022

Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Data retrieval, Data discovery, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

The council also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and configure a security information and management (SIEM) platform.

Tender no: QCTO RFQ 02/2022

Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security information and management, SIEM

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission wishes to source quotations from suitable service providers to update the SAHRC’s website to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 1-2021

Information:AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, IoT, Disability

City Council of Johannesburg

The council is looking for a service provider to curate, digitise and upload content for the interactive knowledge centre.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Jan

Tender no: A900

Information: Rafeeqah Ajam, Tel: (011) 407 6455, E-mail: RafeeqahAj@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Digital, 4IR

A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Feb – Microsoft Teams, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Tender no: A901

Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: ITDR/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Business continuity

A service provider is sought to implement a fully managed vulnerability management and security incident and event management system (SIEM).

Tender no: SIEM/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability management, SIEM, Managed services, Security incident and event management system

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint three service providers for the supply and delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) hardware and peripherals for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SANBI:IT413/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Peripherals

Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority

The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB

Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS is looking for a service provider for the renewal of the Microsoft E3 O365 open value subscription (OVS) licences for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITMICROSOFTO365/2021-22/05

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National School of Government

The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation requires end user computing devices services for Transnet engineering for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TE21-KLP-9HI-04120

Information: Kgomotso Mahuma, Tel: (012) 391 1433, E-mail: kgomotso.mahuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for the provision of internal audit, risk and performance management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/3/1-37/2021

Information: Isaac Makola, Tel: (017) 620 6000, E-mail: isaac.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Security, HR, Audit, Risk management, Performance management

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of disaster recovery servers, storage and software and to provide maintenance, spares and repairs, including training, for five years.

Tender no: NRF/CORP ICT/33/2021-22

Information: Thozamile Jonas, Tel: (012) 481 4117, E-mail: ME.Jonas@risa.nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Disaster recovery, Servers, Storage, Training and eLearning

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/06/21-22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.

Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Johannesburg, King Williams’ Town, Mthatha and Mpumalanga respectively, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-20) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Telephony

A service provider is sought to provide maintenance of Modelmaker software for three years for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SSC WC Q15 (2021/2022) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

The Free State municipality requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider for on-line payments transactions and revenue collections system to aid in the implementation of the city’s credit control policy for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: MMM/BID 651: 2021/2022

Information: Tiisetso Mafatle, Tel: (051) 405 8340, E-mail: Tiisetso.Mafatle@mangaung.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment gateway, Revenue collections

South African Tourism

The organisation requires Oracle maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SAT 197/22 Oracle Support

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for a data warehouse solution.

Tender no: SAT 196/22 Data Warehouse Solution

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Digital platforms maintenance and support is also sought.

Tender no: SAT 193/22

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank is advertising for the provision of an IFRS 17 software solution for Land Bank Insurance.

Tender no: T01/01/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, IFRS, ERP

Department of Small Business Development

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.

Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)

Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation

Wholesale and Retail SectorEducation and Training Authority

Bids are invited for an online stakeholder engagement system.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0032

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.

Tender no: RFP319/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform

The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.

Tender no: RFP320/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

The bank is advertising for network security support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP012/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

A service provider is sought that can provide the IPP Office with a cyber security awareness training solution for the next 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ001/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Security, Cyber security, Training and eLearning

Majuba Tvet college

The KZN college requires upgrade and maintenance of its website.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Feb

Tender no: CO 22/02 O

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Software development

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a vulnerability assessment service.

Tender no: RFQ 261/2021

Information:Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability, Professional services, Consulting

Bids are also invited for the procurement of network switch, wireless access points and implementation services for the period of three months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Jan – Virtual.

Tender no: DOT/13/2021/ITP

Information:Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Networking

Xhariep District Municipality

The Free State district is advertising for the supply and maintenance of telephone systems.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Jan

Tender no: XDM-Tel System 21/22

Information:Jabulani Tshabalala, Cell: 081 574 5394, E-mail: tshabalalaj@xhariep.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

The organisation is looking for a records management system.

Tender no: ASA 03/01/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

A services provider is sought to assist ASA with internet connection/fibre in its Centurion offices.

Tender no: ASA 09/01/2022

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Fibre

Department of SocialDevelopment

DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.

Tender no: SD12/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills

Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.

Tender no: SD13/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.

Tender no: SD14/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.

Tender no: SD15/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform

Proposals are invited for the redesign and revamp of the DSD website.

Tender no: SD16/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet

DSD is looking for a service provider to complete the network installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Jan

Tender no: SD17/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EPMLM/8/3/414

Information: Patrick Mampuru, Tel: (013) 261 8428, E-mail: pmampuru@emogalelm.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA

MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.

Tender no: ICT/2021/017

Information: Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Payroll

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.

Tender no: NLC/2022 -01

Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

State Security Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a vendor/supplier to provide a desktop video spectral comparator (VSC), applicable accessories, software and libraries, manufacturer warrantee, and operator training.

Tender no: SSA/31/2021-22

Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Imaging, Training and eLearning, Video, Hardware

The SSA is also looking for a data loss prevention (DLP) solution, software support for the solution and training for the first year with an option of one year license renewal.

Tender no: SSA/28/2021-22

Information: Nandi Sibande, Tel: (012) 426 2548, E-mail: nandis@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Digital, Security, Training and eLearning, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide a fleet management system for Services SETA (nationally).

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: PROC T622

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of an online verification system: deed search for Midvaal Local Municipality from date of award to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/3/88 (2021-2024)

Information: Financial services official, Tel: (016) 360 7643, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Search, Services

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 13/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Jan

Tender no: 16/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Bis are invited for repairs to all out of warranty ICT equipment.

Tender no: SCM/21-28/S

Information: Herman Schroeder, Tel: (041) 506 1640, E-mail: hschroeder@mandelametro.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to bid for the biometric and IAM (BIAM) system support and maintenance for the period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA:44-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Biometrics, Access management

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Tender no: ECCO/2021/25

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Armscor wishes to procure LAN access switches and cabling for its head office and remote sites.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Feb

Tender no: EICT/2021/26

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Proposals are invited for the renewal of software licences.

Tender no: RFQ 07/01/2022

Information: S. Njoko, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: siphumelelo@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Cape Town International Convention Centre

The centre is advertising for provision of ICT goods and services.

Tender no: CTICC 014.2022

Information: Nadia Barnard, Tel: (021) 410 5000, E-mail: nadiab@cticc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware

SouthAfrican Civil Aviation Authority

The authority invites bids for the provision of an online automation system for board and committee meeting documents.

Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, IoT, Digital, Internet, Automation, Content management

State Information Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA is advertising for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a video conferencing system for the period of three years for The Presidency.

Compulsory briefing and site visit: 1 Feb

Tender no: RFB 2540-2021

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Video conferencing

SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six months with an option to extend for a further three months.

Tender no: RFB 2520-2021

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council is looking for a document management and archiving solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SAMRC/EFD-DMAS/2021/17

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (021) 938 0911, E-mail: tenders@mrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Archiving

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of radio playout and schedule copy software is sought for an emergency radio playout system for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/65

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting

The SABC is advertising for the provision of IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFPIT/2021/56

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for back scanning and digitisation of ATNS records (onsite and offsite) and off-site storage facility services (HO, ATA and all ATS units) for the period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP041/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software, Imaging, Storage, Digital

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought to conduct an analysis and implementation of a cost to company migration for Sentech for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT/031/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Migration, Research and analysis

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: E.9792

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid

Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1F-3863

Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet

A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 1X-3386

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period

Tender no: 1K-3864

Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply and delivery of electricity prepayment meters.

Tender no: 194G/2021/22

Information: Eugene Coetzee, Tel: (021) 444 2772, E-mail: Eugene.coetzee@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity, Pre-paid, Smart technology, Smart meters

A digitalplatform is required for idea management and public participation.

Tender no: 181S/2021/22

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT



The city is also advertising for the supply, installation, transitioning, maintenance and support of integration middleware.

Tender no: 197S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Middleware, Integration