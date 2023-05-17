Hytera Releases Ruggedized Push-to-talk Smartphone

Hytera XRugged Smart Device PNC460 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has recently released its latest Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) radio model PNC460 XRugged Smart Device. With open API, rugged hardware, and intuitive Push-to-talk (PTT), PNC460 holds great potential and possibilities to unleash team productivity in business and industrial scenarios.

As a smartphone for professionals, PNC460 operates Android 12 with open API and easily runs specialized 3-party Apps developed for specific purposes or industries, for example, Apps for access control, courier delivery, utility maintenance, physical security, etc. The measuring tool kit developed by Hytera comes in handy with a noise detector, level, altimeter, plumb, pedometer, and protractor. This device offers a premium platform for the digitization of business operations, especially for mobile workforce empowerment and management.

PNC460 delivers intuitive and reliable push-to-talk (PTT) enabled by both hardware and software, which clearly differentiate PNC460 from the App-based PTT feature on consumer smartphones. The physical PTT button retains the iconic ease of use of two-way radios (walkie-talkies) and ensures instant group calls especially in urgent situations. Equipped with an external antenna, PNC460 has a much higher RX capability to cope with weak cellular coverage areas and therefore ensures the quality of voice calls. The up to 3W speaker, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) noise cancellation (NC) and echo and wind noise reduction, enables as clear and loud as possible audio in different noisy environments.

With decades of expertise and experience in designing and manufacturing ruggedized two-way radios for mission-critical sectors, Hytera gives PNC460 a strong competitive edge over regular rugged devices the market has been offering. With an IP68 rating, it is water resistant in freshwater of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes; it is also dust-tight without any extra cases or protections. The tough chassis and reinforced components survive stringent tests such as the shock of 1.5 meters drop on the hard floor and extreme temperatures (-20°C to +60°C). Attentive to the work at hand, professionals don’t need to spare effort in taking care of connectivity and communications with the team and system even in a rough environment.