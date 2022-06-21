Datacentrix, Aircall team up to bring cloud-based voice technology to SA

Shawn Gradwell, Solutions Architect at eNetworks, a Datacentrix company.

Datacentrix has increased its focus on bringing cloud-based voice solutions to local businesses and recently qualified as a reseller partner for Aircall, the 100% cloud-based phone system and call centre software provider.

Based in New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London and Madrid, Aircall has the vision of making phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow. It is accessible, transparent and collaborative, as well as being easy to set up, use and scale.

Its steep growth trajectory has propelled Aircall to establish stronger partnerships and a global presence. Part of building this broader global ecosystem is a focus on South Africa, explains Jacob Westrum, Strategic Partner Account Manager at Aircall: “Datacentrix is a local telco partner with excellent growth potential, and while we have just started here on a reseller relationship, our partnership with Datacentrix has given new impetus and many positive signals of growth.

“In fact, the seriousness of Aircall’s buy-in to partner with Datacentrix goes right up to our Senior VP of Partnerships, Matthieu Gombeaud, who gave the go ahead to fast track the focus on Datacentrix in alignment with the company.

“In its capacity as a strategic partner, Datacentrix will manage the entire customer journey, from the sales cycle to the post-sales relationship. As a well-established local systems integrator, Datacentrix will become our local carrier for connectivity as a trusted SIP trunking provider. This will help South African customers to keep down costs, as all telephony is carried over the network, allowing for more competitive call rates,” adds Westrum.

“There are many local businesses that could benefit from setting up a call centre, but for the smaller company in particular, or a smaller customer-centric team within a large organisation, this can be an expensive exercise,” explains Shawn Gradwell, Solutions Architect at eNetworks, a Datacentrix company. “This next-level technology provides a cost-effective solution, removing barriers to entry for organisations, allowing them to take advantage of a market-leading enterprise architecture that offers advanced analytics and one-click native integration into hundreds of business systems.

“There are several factors that attracted us to Aircall’s offering,” he comments. “The fact that it provides a flexible, scalable completely cloud-based solution, with no requirement for physical hardware, aligned itself well to Datacentrix’s hybrid IT positioning. It is also easily integrated with existing third-party business tools and workflows, such as CRM, ERP and help desk solutions, as well as e-commerce platforms, for example, providing powerful reporting and analytics features. And the company is continually developing one-click integrations with leading productivity and customer experience services enabling trends like machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud-first and more, perpetually reinventing and evolving its system to truly transform human conversations worldwide.

“Voice is a powerful way for local companies to communicate not only with customers and prospects, but also staff,” adds Gradwell. “An all-in-one cloud-based phone system will empower South African businesses of any size – from three users to hundreds – to simplify their digital transformation, boosting productivity through integration, enabling more collaborative support teams, and ultimately allowing for improved customer service.”