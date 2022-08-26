Lenovo names Datacentrix as ISG Platinum Partner of the Year for second consecutive year

From left: Yugen Naidoo, Lenovo; Tony de Sousa, Datacentrix; Taryn Stylianides, Lenovo; Conrad Dellar, Datacentrix; and Greg Pothitos, Lenovo

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix recently won the title of Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Platinum Partner of the Year for South Africa, for the second year running. This latest win is testimony to the organisation’s ongoing focus on its strategic partner, explains Graeme Dendy, Services Manager for Converged Solutions at Datacentrix.

“As a tier one Platinum Partner for ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) as well as Lenovo’s IDG (Intelligent Devices Group), we have continued to give strategic focus to our relationship with Lenovo, growing from strength to strength over the past year,” Dendy continues.

“Datacentrix has put in serious effort and investment, particularly within the ISG storage and servers space, and it is gratifying to receive recognition for our hard work. In fact, we’re already off to a great start for the new financial year and will persist in the excellent performance that earned us not only this year’s award, but those received over the span of our long-term partnership.”

Datacentrix’s Platinum Partner title was awarded based on criteria including revenue and year-on-year growth, says Greg Pothitos, ISG Channel Manager for South Africa at Lenovo, adding that while the company brought several good deals to the table over the year period, it was Datacentrix’s consistency quarter on quarter that helped contribute to its win.

“The company has a solid leadership team that works hard on our relationship – in particular Shawn Marx, who has put a great amount of effort into the partnership with Lenovo – as well as a passionate team. For the 2021 period, praise must be given to the Durban and Gauteng branches, both of which performed very well.

“In addition, Datacentrix has utilised our alliances with Microsoft, VMware and Veeam in particular, to add to the depth of its offering to the local market, and has done an excellent job overall in promoting our brand,” Pothitos concludes.