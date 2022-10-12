Megaport and Zenlayer Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend Their Joint Global Reach to 50+ Countries

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, and Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud services provider, entered into a strategic partnership to expand the global reach of their networks to more than 800 locations across six continents to their joint customers. This joint offering enriches Zenlayer’s coverage in developed markets and extends the offering to Megaport customers in emerging markets.

“Megaport’s strategic partnership with Zenlayer makes it easier than ever for our customers to use on-demand private connectivity to power their cloud networking anywhere in the world,” said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at Megaport. “Whether they’re deploying hybrid and/or multicloud or bridging SD-WAN to the cloud, Megaport customers can now securely connect mission-critical IT services in new markets, including those in Southeast Asia and South America, by using a combination of our NaaS solutions and Zenlayer’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings.”

“Adding Megaport’s extensive integration with cloud on-ramps and vast data centre reach to Zenlayer’s global network gives our customers greater choice in on-demand private connectivity to innovative and scalable IaaS solutions required by today’s digital-leading companies,” explained Joe Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Zenlayer. “Together, our global, private software-defined networks (SDNs) now make one of the largest SDNs in the world.”

Megaport and Zenlayer customers can enjoy the following benefits:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to 800+ enabled data centres via Megaport and Zenlayer’s combined footprint.

On-demand private connectivity to the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

Customers of Megaport and Zenlayer can now also take advantage of the companies’ full suite of enterprise services including Megaport Cloud Router, a virtual cloud routing service, Megaport Virtual Edge, a NFV hosting service that improves SD-WAN connectivity, Zenlayer’s Bare Metal Cloud, an on-demand edge compute service, and Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), a point-and-click service to instantly accelerate applications globally.