VIDEO: TUT wins solar-powered motor race, iLanga Cup

The Tshwane University of Technology winning team. (Image by Lesley Moyo)

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) emerged victorious at the inaugural 2022 iLanga Cup Solar Challenge, a solar-powered car race that took place last week at the Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The race served to raise awareness of renewables as alternative and sustainable sources of energy. It also sought to bring to the fore discussions on sustainable transportation, while encouraging people to join the growing e-mobility community.

The event was created for local solar car teams to put their solar vehicles to the test in a controlled environment, “designed and focused on measuring the vehicles' performance, efficiency and durability”.

The organisers say the aim is also to nurture young and upcoming solar car teams and grow existing solar car teams, enabling them to compete in larger-scale events that are internationally recognised.

This year, TUT took the top honours, racking up 390km during the eight-hour-long endurance challenge, using Bridgestone solar tyres.

The event was sponsored by Bridgestone Southern Africa. Bridgestone has developed a specialised tyre designed specifically for solar vehicles. The company says the tyres complement the low rolling resistance, durability and surface adhesion required to keep these vehicles as efficient as possible.

(Image by Lesley Moyo)

These technologies are currently being used in the tyres Bridgestone supplies to select manufacturers on their latest electric and hybrid vehicles.

The TUT team managed to do 93 laps, at an average of 48km per hour, with a maximum speed of 101km per hour. This included a mandatory stop of five minutes every time they swapped drivers.

“We would like to congratulate TUT Solar Team for winning the first event of the iLanga Cup,” says Robert Walker, director of the iLanga Cup.

“The weather was not solar car friendly but the team persevered. We can attribute this success to the STEM technologies which the team developed to endure both the sporting and the weather challenges.

“Conversations on sustainable transportation are in the spotlight and continue to gain momentum. We are excited to partner with companies such as Bridgestone, who are striving towards sustainability. We look forward to more successes from this partnership,” notes Walker.

(Image by Lesley Moyo)

“The iLanga Cup was a fascinating event. It was great to meet and engage with the solar car teams, and also learn more about their STEM technologies, which are developed for real-world challenges,” says Shailesh Singh, key account manager: motorcycle and motorsport, Bridgestone Southern Africa.

“Motorsport disciplines across the globe are exploring more sustainable innovations. We have chosen to partner with the iLanga Cup to showcase our passion for sustainability and community upliftment. Motorsport is loved by people from all walks of life, and we are excited to be involved in this event.

“The reason we sponsor the iLanga Cup Solar Challenge is because the event aligns with our goal as a global company to be a leader in sustainable mobility solutions. We are a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions and we are invested in a more sustainable future for the planet, that’s the reason we are interested in the development of solar energy and solar mobility.”

Commenting on their success, the TUT solar team’s managers, say: “The iLanga Cup was a great event to test Sunchaser 4 to its limits and it was an honour to connect with other solar car teams in preparation for 2022 Sasol Solar Challenge. We are really looking forward to the next event, and encourage young and old to become part of the e-mobility community.”

The event is a steppingstone to the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge and each team of university students is going for the top honours of being selected for the next level in South Africa – the Sasol Solar Challenge, from where the top-performing teams will be selected to compete on a global level.