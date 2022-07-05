Sabinet NetLaw – a much more efficient way to access SA legislation

Sabinet, with nearly 40 years of experience, is the custodian of an incredible amount of valuable information that dates back 109 years – and allows South African organisations to access this content quickly and easily.

This is possible thanks to solutions like Sabinet Discover – a powerful platform that combines an unrivalled wealth of resources with a simple search function that makes it easy to find information.

Through Sabinet Discover, you can find information that is:

Current – Sabinet Discover includes the latest amendments and documents.

This content service includes a wealth of legal information, which can be accessed through Sabinet Discover product Sabinet National Legislation (NetLaw).

Sabinet’s National Legislation service (NetLaw)

Sabinet’s National Legislation service – known as NetLaw – provides users with instant online access to all South African legislation, enabling them to stay up to date with the national legislation currently in force.

NetLaw also covers updated and consolidated South African principal Acts, rules and regulations dating back to 1910.

The service responds to the dynamic nature of the legal environment by delivering timely and precise updates on new legislation or amendments to existing Acts.

It also provides an easy-to-use and comprehensive search function for all South African legislation, as well as weekly newsletters delivered directly to your inbox.

NetLaw includes the most recent amendments, which are clearly labelled and easy to find. The Act begins with a historical overview of all amendments to that Act, and Acts that are currently in force are listed alphabetically and chronologically.

NetLaw also makes it easy to access Court Forms published in the Gazette – and additional legal information about South Africa that you may want.

Additionally, the comprehensive NetLaw newsletters contain an at-a-glance summary view of all new amendments, principal Acts, published and draft legislation – helping to ensure your organisation always complies with the latest legislation.

This service provides e-mail alerts whenever changes on the piece of legislation took place. A daily, updated 'What's New' section indicates all changes, additions and new legislative developments – clearly marked, that you may have missed otherwise. The related content index option makes it simple to find all Act-related content, allowing you to identify relevant content applicable to your area of expertise.

All of this combines to ensure that individuals and organisations can always have access to the latest national Acts, rules and regulations.

This is crucial for individuals, as access to such important information ultimately leads to a more informed society.

It is also critical that organisations have access to this information so they can ensure their business is abiding by all the relevant national legislation.

This lets these organisations be more responsible players in the South African economy, and significantly reduces organisational risk.

Provincial NetLaw and municipal by-laws

Sabinet Discover also provides access to legislation across all provinces in South Africa, as well as point-in-time search functionality for legislation from pre-1994 provinces.

This older data is critical because organisations need access to the legislation that used to govern the country's old provinces if they are to understand how this has led us to where we are today.

Sabinet covers all municipal by-laws that are in force and applicable across South Africa’s metropolitan, district and local municipalities, too, and has a list of all existing and disestablished municipalities.

This is available in complete text form, and all by-laws from 1995 until the present day are included through an easily accessible and searchable online index.

Accessibility to by-law information is crucial as it helps organisations understand how they may have to adjust their operations in different municipalities to abide by the local legislation, and it can also help you make important decisions about where to conduct your operations.

No matter the type of South African legislation you’re looking for – Sabinet will have it.

Sabinet Discover

Sabinet Discover uses a single interface through which users can access a vast range of important information – including all of the NetLaw, provincial NetLaw, and municipal by-law information previously discussed.

This single pane of glass significantly simplifies the process of finding the information you're looking for, which is aided further by the platform's cutting-edge algorithms that deliver the most relevant information first.

In today's fast-paced, ever-changing legal landscape, there is increased pressure to provide accurate, relevant and reliable information more quickly and efficiently – and Sabinet Discover is the ideal way to achieve this.

Click here to learn more about Sabinet NetLaw.