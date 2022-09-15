ICT skills development, employment portal launches

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA), in partnership with WAPA and WASPA, has introduced an ICT Skills Registry.

The registry, currently in phase one of its iteration, is a searchable database that contains the profiles and skillsets of candidates seeking a career path in the ICT industry, states ISPA.

In addition, it is an ICT sector-based initiative aligned with the National Skills Development Programme, and is primarily designed to provide an entry point for younger job-seekers to obtain skills development through internship or learnership programmes.

“It is a critical priority for South African ICT companies to nurture nascent talent in the sector now, or risk a chronic lack of human capital constraining growth later on,” says Aurora Vani, chairperson of ISPA’s social development working group.

Registered candidates can upload their CVs, provide a compelling motivation outlining their aptitude and experience, and go through a questionnaire to select their ICT skills and interests.

Companies wishing to provide internships, learnerships or full-time employment opportunities can search the database by specific ICT application or job description, and also by geographic location to find candidates in their proximity.

“We are very excited to be launching this ICT skills development portal, which provides potential employers with a simple and intuitive faceted search engine to locate nearby candidates matching their skills and demographic profile requirements,” says Vani.

“The Skills Registry will go a long way towards providing skills development and employment opportunities in the ICT sector.”

To access the registry, click here.