Sustainability, profitability benefits of managed print services

Sustainability isn’t just good for the planet, it can be good for you too. According to a study conducted by Quocirca, 41% of respondents report that sustainability is extremely important to business performance and this is set to rise to 68% by 2025. And the decision-makers of the future (the under-35s) are the most likely to have net zero goals and to report that these are influential when they are choosing suppliers. Are you ready to open your doors to sustainability and the opportunities that follow?

Offset the environmental impact of printing

We have the tools and expertise to make your business more sustainable and efficient. It starts with device management to optimise your print infrastructure with energy-efficient devices. We can also use print policies, pull printing and content management to reduce paper and lower costs. Each of these four phases is as beneficial to you as is to the environment.

Going green across these four categories can impact your company and the environment.

Device management

Discover tools that improve resource utilisation through energy efficient devices. The Xerox Environment Product List identifies the eco-labels our devices have earned, including Energy Star, Blue Angel and EPEAT.

Print management

When it comes to printing, we'll guide you to lower costs and less waste. The Xerox Workplace Suite/Cloud, for example, helps you manage your ROI by greatly reducing print that goes uncollected. You can also increase security and set print policies, like automatic duplex. The Xerox Print Awareness Tool uses gamification to encourage responsible printing and reduce waste.

Content management

Our content platforms can automate and digitise your workflows to cut down on paper usage. The Xerox DocuShare Content Management Platform helps you organise documents in the cloud so staff can easily access the information they need to collaborate, make informed decisions and get things done. And our range of Xerox ConnectKey Apps will automate and digitise many paper-intensive processes to accelerate efficiency and, of course, save paper.

Reforestation and carbon offset services

The PrintReleaf programme makes it easy to offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from printing while contributing to global reforestation efforts. Through a direct connection, your page volume data can be automatically fed to PrintReleaf software. PrintReleaf reverse-calculates how many trees were required and how much carbon was emitted for the paper consumed. Biomass offset: Trees are automatically replanted at certified global reforestation projects of your choice. Carbon offsets: Certified Carbon credits are purchased to offset carbon emissions associated with manufacturing the paper.