Turkcell Transforms Its LTE and 5G Voice Network with Mavenir’s Cloud-Native NFV-Based IMS Solution

Turkcell continues to develop its virtualized infrastructure since it launched its unified telco cloud in 2016, and now, in line with this goal, Turkcell also transforms LTE and 5G voice network into 100% virtual infrastructures. Mavenir, the industry's leading end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, has been selected by Turkcell to deploy its cloud-native, NFV-based IMS solution, for Turkcell’s home country Turkey and other subsidiaries.

Mavenir’s Virtualized IMS (vIMS) solution is designed to fully support LTE use cases and evolve into a fully web-scale platform that can meet the requirements enabling Turkcell to continue to lead the evolution to its 5G networks.

Turkcell had reviewed offerings from leading global telecommunications infrastructure providers and selected Mavenir as a part for their IMS solution, as the global leader in VoLTE IMS and a leader in voice and messaging services handling over 11 Billion messages per day.

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO stated, “As Turkcell, we have reached more than 60% virtualization in our mobile core network. To serve our customers on our unified telco cloud on the way to 5G, Virtual IMS will be a critical network transformation milestone for our NFV journey. We are looking forward to creating new revenue streams and launching new disruptive Digital and Advanced Communication Services on this single unified telco cloud. Turkcell aims for a network structure that is more stable and stronger with reduced OPEX costs. We believe that Mavenir is suitable for Turkcell’s goals with its environment independent, software-oriented solutions and innovative service approach.”

“We look forward to partnering with Turkcell on this most strategic Core Networking opportunity and to further advance their market-leading network on the path to 5G,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “By leveraging our expertise and experience in software-based voice and messaging solutions, we are able to help reduce time to market as well as OPEX for Turkcell, while enabling them to deliver unique new IMS-based services for their customers.”

Mavenir will also provide Rich Communication Services and Rich Business Messaging as well as Dynamic Routing Solution for Turkcell Turkey.