Consensus Cloud Solutions Expands Offering to Address the Growing Need for Secure Data Exchange and Interoperability Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) (“Consensus”) started as a secure digital document transmission solution more than 25 years ago and has grown to be a leading global digital cloud fax technology. On October 8, 2021, Consensus Cloud Solutions started publicly trading as an independent company focused on serving compliance and data-driven organizations in the healthcare, financial, manufacturing and legal industries.

The Consensus solution suite will do more than transport documents securely. In the Consensus workflow, the document is enhanced through application of advanced Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies to transform unstructured documents to structured intelligent data – enabling the easy extraction of meaningful insights. This data exchange technology supports HL7/FHIR and direct message protocols and can be used to accelerate critical decision-making processes.

The direction of the new Consensus solution suite creates an opportunity to focus on the growing need for secure, intuitive ways to access, transform, enhance and exchange actionable data using innovative market-leading interoperability capabilities.

“The exciting aspect of Consensus existing as its own public company is that now we get to dictate the pace of innovation in bringing new products and services to market,” said Scott Turicchi, Chief Executive Officer of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. “Our first obligation is to the healthcare market, assisting providers, payers and caregivers to improve communications. In addition, because we deal with regulated organizations, much of what we offer can apply to document-reliant industries such as legal, financial and manufacturing.”

The Consensus healthcare interoperability suite of secure solutions offers the following features: