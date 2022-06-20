Quectel Launches High Performance Single-Band GNSS Positioning Module LC76G With Ultra-low Power Consumption

Quectel LC76G module, a single-band compact GNSS module featuring fast and accurate location performance as well as ultra-low power consumption

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announced the release of its LC76G module, a single-band compact GNSS module featuring fast and accurate location performance as well as ultra-low power consumption. The LC76G has already entered mass production with sufficient supply to meet the needs of the global positioning market.

Based on the Airoha AG3352 platform, the LC76G can concurrently receive and process signals from all constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS), which in combination with the support of SBAS greatly increases the number of visible satellites and enhances positioning accuracy. The LC76G module can receive signals from up to 47 satellites and achieve 1.5m (CEP50 open-sky) positioning accuracy representing a 40% improvement over previous generations of devices.

Available in a cost-optimized version as well as a low-power version, the LC76G low-power version consumes less than 9mA @3V with all 4 constellations enabled allowing for a 72% reduction in power required than previously possible.

This makes the LC76G extremely attractive for battery operated devices such as wearable personal trackers, wildlife and livestock tracking, Toll tags, portable container trackers as well as a host of traditional markets such as Shared Mobility and low-cost asset trackers.

Featuring an internal SAW filter and integrated LNA, the LC76G can be connected directly to a passive patch antenna and provides filtering against unwanted interference ensuring excellent performance even while driving through dense urban canyons.

Integrated AGNSS technology EPO™, is supported on the LC76G module and reduces the time to first fix (TTFF) with a hot start taking less than 1 second, a warm start within 2 seconds, while the cold start can obtain accurate tracking fixes within 15 seconds. The faster GNSS fixes make it possible to use accurate positioning and navigation services anytime and anywhere with a smaller power budget than previously possible.

While EPO requires manual download of predicted orbits, the LC76G also supports EASY™ (Embedded Assist System) where predicted orbit information is collected directly from the Satellites and provides for up to 3 days of accelerated fixes.

Both EPO and Easy™ are available for each constellation allowing for faster TTFF and reduced dependency on any particular constellation.

Featuring an LCC form factor and an ultra-compact size of 10.1mm × 9.7mm ×2.4mm, the footprint of the LC76G is compatible with other industry solutions as well as Quectel’s legacy L76 and L76-LB modules, allowing for a smooth migration of existing designs to the latest low power GNSS technology.

In addition, Quectel offers a wide range of off-the-shelf and customized high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. Quectel’s LC76G can be combined with a selection of GNSS L1 antennas to enable various positioning requirements. Customized connector type and cable length as well as comprehensive antenna design and test support are also available to facilitate customer product development.

The LC76G will be on display at Embedded World Nuremberg on Booth No 171, Hall 5, June 21- 23 2022.