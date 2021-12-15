Huawei launches HUAWEI MateBook B Series, bringing smart productivity to offices

International technology giant Huawei believes that the future of smart offices will be defined by integration – of devices, of interactions and of ecosystems. We are living in an era that demands constant connectivity and collaboration, and the extent to which we are currently creating and sharing content across multiple devices is only likely to grow. Tech solutions, if they are to stay relevant in this evolving space, need to meet this need in ever more innovative ways.

The coexistence of multiple screens – phones, tablets, laptops and PCs – is especially common in the business world, particularly as companies continue to embrace the possibilities of remote working. Both businesses and individuals are looking for new, efficient systems that allow for seamless interoperability across devices and help to maximise productivity. They need devices that work together easily, handle large and frequent data transfers and pose no security risks.

Fortunately, the future of smart productivity is here.

Welcome to the HUAWEI MateBook B Series

Lovers of HUAWEI MateBooks will be familiar with the quality and variety of this remarkable laptop series. In the B Series, however, Huawei takes these MateBook characteristics to new heights: Each device comes with impressive all-new upgrades across processors and displays. Three HUAWEI MateBook B Series devices are now available in South Africa: The HUAWEI MateBook B7-410, B3-420 and B3-520.

The B7-410 is Huawei’s flagship lightweight business laptop. Designed for professionals, high-ranking businesspeople and those who prioritise an elite experience, the B7-410 boasts an ultra-slim metallic unibody, FullView Display, Huawei Share, an 11 Gen Intel Core processor and HUAWEI Free Touch. The B7-410 combines aesthetics, innovation and intelligence to offer a smarter and more powerful experience that will impress even the most discerning user.

The HUAWEI MateBook B3-420 and B3-520 are slim and lightweight laptops that feature a metallic design and balanced performance. Like the B7-410, they also boast FullView Display, which offers an immersive viewing experience and an 11 Gen Intel Core processor. The B3-420 and B3-520 are better suited to younger users looking for a highly portable laptop that offers excellent value for money.

All-scenario features that help you work better and smarter

The MateBook B Series is all about delivering an easier, simpler and safer experience for those looking for an all-scenario seamless AI life at work. To this end, the series features multi-screen collaboration. This means that all three laptops work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones, allowing users to move easily between devices without any unnecessary delays or syncing issues.

The MateBook B Series also prioritises security and comes standard with a TPM2.0 security chip that safeguards data confidentiality, integrity and usability. The chip not only saves and manages BIOS and hard-drive passwords, it also supports the encryption of system and app login credentials. This means that the TPM2.0 chip can encrypt the login details of your online banking, messaging and e-mail apps, providing additional security for information.

All three laptops come with high-speed WiFi 6 support, too. Coupled with a WiFi 6 router, the laptops can theoretically manage transfer speeds of up to 2.4Gbps, almost three times faster than the WiFi 5 rate. This gives users a faster connection, wider signal coverage, more powerful anti-interference and a more stable connection.

The HUAWEI MateBook B Series is the answer to every need posed by the business world – now and into the future. They can be bought through Pinnacle and Mustek. For more information, please contact the Pinnacle Huawei team at huawei@pinnacle.co.za or 011 265 3000, or the Mustek Huawei team at emyL@mustek.co.za or (011) 237 1415. You can also visit www.mustek.co.za/huawei or https://www.pinnacle.co.za/huawei.