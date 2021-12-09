ICT tenders: Starting to slow

With less than a week left till most people kick off their year end holidays, public sector procurement officers are beginning to slow down in the posting of new tenders.

The ICT sector still has much work to do before they close down, however. as a little over half of the current tenders on offer feature December deadlines.

The State IT Agency (SITA) dominates the week with a total of 14 tenders on offer as well as a single request for information. Despite its woes, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa remains an active participant on National Treasury's eTender portal, publishing seven requests for the ICT sector alone. The South African Broadcasting Corporation and Eastcape Midlands Tvet College come in at joint third place with six advertisement each.

Hardware is the only sector not to lose interest this week with 61 advertisements. The software sector still leads with 89 requests; however, the loss of 15 opportunities makes it the biggest loser this week. Comparatively, the services sector drops a total of seven tenders to a total of 78. The telecommunications sector is down four advertisements to a still buoyant total of 25.

New tenders

Food and Beverages Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to supply, install and support an information technology service management (ITSM) system for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFP/2021/12/07

Information: Mabolane Mankga, Tel: (011) 253 7300, E-mail: scm@foodbev.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, ITSM, Information technology service management

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider to provide and manage the fraud and corruption hot line.

Tender no: RFQ/14/FRAUDHOTLINE/2021/22

Information: Kwena Moloko, Tel: 087 287 7994, E-mail: kwena.moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre

Department of Transport

The department is looking for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain, and support a document management system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: DOT/12/2021/ITP

Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: (012) 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Document management

Water Research Commission

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 30 notebooks.

Tender no: WRC 007-2021/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Ithala SOC Limited

The company wishes to appoint a data management specialist for period of two months at its head office.

Tender no: RFQ 19334

Information: Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Data management

Knysna Municipality

A three year contract is offered for the maintenance of the municipality's existing telemetry installation.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Dec – To attend meeting, tenderers are to e-mail Mzwanele Mato at mmato@knysna.gov.za in order to register.

Tender no: T 23 of 2021/22

Information: Rhoydon Parry or Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6300, E-mail: mmato@knysna.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telemetry, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.

Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021

Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters

Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with five public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: MM/IT05/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and install directional VHF, UHF and SHF hand-held antennas for Limpopo and North West regional offices on 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 52/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: – BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Mhlathuze Water

Supply, delivery and configuration of laptops and peripherals are required on a lease-to-own basis.

Tender no: MW/12/10/2021/2022

Information: Mmatsie Sekoktla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Nquthu Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is readvertising its request for a financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NQULM18/2021-2022

Information: BH Behngu, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: cfo@nquthu.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Financials

Mbizana Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of laptops and desktops are sought in the Eastern Cape.

Tender no: WMM 00071 UCT RF&C

Information: M. Nqwazi, Tel: (060) 996 9848, E-mail: nqwazim@mbizana.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.

Tender no: EDET 275/2021

Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

The council is looking for a suitable external service provider to develop a data warehouse/data lake.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Dec – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFQ O1 0F 05

Information: Lekhotla Motloung, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Data warehousing, Data lake

The QCTO also requires a suitable service provider to develop SQL integration services.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Dec – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFQ 02 0F 05

Information: Lekhotla Motloung, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Software, Software development, Integration, SQL

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

Partners are sought in support of the SAA cyber resilience strategy.

Tender no: RFQ096-2021

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: rubinadata@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Cyber security, Services, Professional services, Consulting

SAA is also advertising for IT data centre transformation, modernisation, cloud migration and hosting application and data centre modernisation.

Tender no: RFP GSM009-2021

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: rubinadata@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Hardware, Datacentre, Hosting, Cloud computing

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Prasa wishes to source a service provider to supply utilities management system configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.

Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/11/2021

Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: albert.mdluli@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

Supply, installation and configuration of a backup device is sought for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: PR 10327991

Information: Buyisiwe Khanyezi, Tel: (031) 813 0105, E-mail: Buyisiwe.Khanyezi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Security, Back up, Storage

Bids are invited for the installation, maintenance and repair of ICT equipment for six months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/11/2021/001/Q-1

Information: Johnson Zwane, Tel: (031) 813 0102, E-mail: jzwane@metrorail.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

The Presidency

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of digital signage/communication software for its digital communication channel and the maintenance and support of this channel for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec – Link.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:008

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

A bidder is sought to perform assets verification, provide the fixed asset register (FAR) in an application software including support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:003

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Estate Agency Affairs Board

The board requests experienced and reputable bidders to submit proposals for the implementation of an integrated ERP solution for the purpose of automation and modernisation of processes. The proposed solution should be implementable in phases over a period of 10 to 12 months. The fully functional and integrated ERP will have the potential to replace or enhance some of the applications listed in the bid document. The ERP should offer functionality in all departments and be accessible to all the Estate Agency Affairs Board offices. The main purpose of this software integration is to provide a single view of the organisation’s information and to improve service offerings to the employees, stakeholders and the board.

Tender no: ERP /2021/008

Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (011) 731 5712, E-mail: Loyiso.Befile@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

The EAABis currently undergoing a modernisation programme which focuses on the transformation of processes, technology and human capabilities to further enhance current operations, increase operational efficiencies and improve quality of service offered to its clients in respect of their call centre services.

Tender no: CCE/2021/007

Information: Thokozani Khumalo, Tel: (011) 731 2207, E-mail: Thokozani.Khumalo@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Call centre, Contact centre

Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide system support on the land administration web application and database integrity for five years.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0052 (2021/2022)

Information: Technical: André Erasmus or Paul Schoeman, Tel: (012) 312 9138, E-mail: paul.schoeman@dalrrd.gov.za. General: K Modise, A Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 9772/8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Kedumetse.modise@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Database, Support and maintenance

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

A Sage accredited service provider is sought to provide both Sage Payroll and Human Resource, configuration and migration of all HR related data from the current HR system to Sage 300 People as well as additional modules for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA /037/2021/22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, HR

Council for the Built Environment

A service provider is sought to provide infrastructure-as-a-service (24/7/365) data-centre cloud migration for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: CBE3/2021

Information: Sthembile Madonsela, Tel: (012) 346 3985, E-mail: sthembile@cbe.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Datacentre, Software, Cloud computing, Managed services

National Home Builders Registration Council

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render managed information security services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NHBRC 11 2021_Re-advert

Information: Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Information security, Cybersecurity

Castle Control Board

The board wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, implementation support, maintenance and hosting of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial management system.

Tender no: CCB 12/2021

Information: Derek Williams, Tel: (021) 461 4676, E-mail: finance@castleofgoodhope.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Financial management, hosting, Support and maintenance

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics

Limpopo Community Education and Training College

A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 26 desktop printers and one heavy-duty photocopying machine on a 36 months contract.

Tender no: LCETC 2021-004

Information: MT Mashele, Tel: (015) 753 0013, E-mail: mmashele@lp.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The adjudicator is calling for the provision of an integrated HR, finance and SCM ERP system.

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/082021

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, HR, SCM, Finance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of various IT equipment.

Tender no: BV923/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Transnet SOC Ltd

The company requires supply and delivery of accessories for its data acquisition system for a period of two months.

Tender no: CRAC-HO-36887

Information: Mulweli Mukosi, Tel: (011) 584 0667, E-mail: Mulweli.Mukosi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Data

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda wishes to appoint a panel of forensic investigation services firms for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFP/T 05-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics

Dube TradePort Corporation

The organisation is looking for a professional services provider to consolidate its spatial geodatabase.

Compulsory briefing:10 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/06/IFR/05/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Data

Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng

The province wishes to set up a EPWP panel for training service providers in information and communication technology (ICT) for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 21/10/2021

Information: Chriselda Nkadimeng, Tel: (011) 355 5139, E-mail: chriselda.nkadimeng@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the procurement and installation of 103 Tetra radios.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/116/2021

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Tetra radios

Richtersveld Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to supply, install and maintain a hosted internet protocol telephone system and IP phone for a period of three years.

Tender no: TMS/NC061/11/2021

Information: Alex September, Tel: (027) 851 1107, E-mail: alex@richtersveld.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, VoIP, Voice over IP

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, KwaZulu Natal

The province wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of specialised broadband technical support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 07 EDTEA 2021/2022

Information: Sthabile Khuzwayo, Tel: (033) 264 2862, E-mail: sthabile.khuzwayo@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Broadband, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of Techno Hubs ICT equipment is sought for Ray Nkonyeni.

Tender no: 2021092102/03

Information: Linely Nadasen, Cell: 082 461 9304, E-mail: Linely.Nadasen@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are requested for the supply and implementation of an on-premise digital signing platform.

Tender no: IDS/12/2021

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Digital, Digital signature

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services.

Tender no: 367/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Bids are invited for the lease, supply and maintenance of multifunctional printers.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT02/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: (011) 712 6640, E-mail:

emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The authority requires telephone system support.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T011

Information: Nobusi Mazwai, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider for the upgrade and procurement of server room infrastructure.

Tender no: CS 02 2021-2022

Information: Bilal Cajee, Cell: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Construction Education and Training Authority

CETA is advertising for the provision of ICT professional services and licenses.

Tender no: Bid No:02-2021/2022

Information: Constance Matsapola, Tel: (011) 265 5945, E-mail: scmtenders@ceta.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software licensing



Johannesburg Water

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a business continuity plan.

Tender no: JW001/20RR

Information: Clarence Nkoana, Tel: (011) 688 6581, E-mail: clarence.nkoana@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Business continuity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is re-advertising its tender for the supply and delivery of computer hardware and software for a period ending 30 June 2022 (six months).

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-06/09/2021

Information: C. du Plessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: colleen@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.

Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial

Department of Agriculture and Land Reform, Northern Cape

The province requires supply and delivery of laptops and mouses.

Tender no: NC/DALO/2002

Information: Cynthia Mahunonyane, Cell: 083 560 8799, E-mail: amontse@ncpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Microsoft SharePoint online and website.

Tender no: RFP 2021/22

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Sharepoint, Internet, Online, Web, Support and maintenance

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A professional and competent service provider is sought to relocate the existing NERSA information communication technology server room to a new room over a period of three months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec - Link.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/SRU/BID022

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitable, qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver an electronic meeting management solution and related portals for SASSETA.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: scm03@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Internet, Portals

Joe Morolong Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is re-advertising its tender for the once-off supply and delivery of IT equipment.

Tender no: B211-2021

Information: T Gopetse, Tel: (053) 773 9300, E-mail: registry@joemorolong.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

South African Post Office Limited

A service provider is sought to manage services for the provision of 1000 temporary resources for replacement of SASSA cards for a period of six months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Dec – Link.

Tender no: RFP 01/07/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@Postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Staffing

Joburg Theatre (SOC) Ltd

Bids are invited for internet connectivity.

Tender no: 00223/21

Information: Kea, Tel: (011) 877 6835, E-mail: kea@joburgtheatre.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

The organisation is also re-advertising for the service and maintenance of its Sage Pastel system.

Tender no: 00221/21

Information: Kea, Tel: (011) 877 6835, E-mail: kea@joburgtheatre.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eastcape Midlands Tvet College

The college is looking for a service provider for the supply, delivery and configuration of a disaster recovery site solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PUR 806/56

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Security

The supply, delivery and configuration of multifunctional copiers and copier software management rental solution is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PUR 401/31

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and configuration of a Microsoft annual license agreement for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PUR 808/11

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The college wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, commissioning, support and maintenance of a smart campus.

Tender no: PUR 2600/88

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Smart technology, IoT, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation and delivery of wireless projectors and projector screens is also sought.

Tender no: PUR 806/57

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual

Various IT hardware is required at the college's new campus in Graaff Reinet.

Tender no: PUR 804/55

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of an online multi-utility vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: 8/2/1/458

Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Utility, Vending, Internet

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the learner management system for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/LMS/15/2021

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Learner management, Services, Support and maintenance

StateInformation Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Dec

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA wishes to procure a contact centre telephony solution with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 2493-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Call centre, Contact centre, Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications

The agency is also advertising for the replacement of the enterprise storage subsystems in the Numerus and Beta data centres for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2491-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentres

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture requires supply, installation and provision of maintenance and support of the unified communication licenses renewal and telephone handsets for the period 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2503/2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Unified communications, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Telephony

SITA wishes to procure Cisco network equipment for the Blenny relocation project.

Tender no: RFB 2502/2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A certified Autodesk service provider is sought for the procurement of an Autodesk product for the Department of Water and Sanitation for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2498-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

The South African Police Service (SAPS) requires provisioning of an IS/ICT monitoring service and national IS/ICT operation centre with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 2489-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Operations, Managed services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the provision of hardware and software for SAPS's Microsoft Windows server environment including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2507-2021

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the replacement of the WORM capable storage devices in the Numerus and Beta data centres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2509-2021

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA wishes to procure Dell network equipment for the Blenny relocation project for the Department of Defence for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2513-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) requires supply of development, maintenance, support and enhancement services of the Drupal websites and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2510-2021

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Mobile applications, Mobility, Internet, Website, Support and maintenance

SITA is also publishing a request for accreditation for information security products and services to SITA on behalf of government departments for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFA 2494-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Request for accreditation is also sought for the supply of unified communications and collaboration products and services to SITA for and on behalf of government departments for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFA 2501-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Unified communications, Collaboration

The Department of Higher Education and Training requires supply and installation of information technology asset and device tracking tool as well as monitoring of the assets for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2511-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Asset tracking, Device tracking, Security

Matatiele Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the resuscitation of the municipality's disaster replication site.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-32

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Storage, Server, Replication

Matzikama Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT services for a three (3) year period.

Tender no: T10:2021-2022

Information: Roberto Cloete, Cell: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.

Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021

Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services

Mnquma Local Municipality

A service provider is sought to provide 24 hours toll-free fraud hotline services for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/50/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming

The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164

Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide a SAP travel management specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158

Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Travel management

The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a travel and expense management system.

Tender no: RFP/FIN/2021/42

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

The broadcaster is also looking for a service provider to provide rental of 100 notebooks for the duration of five months from January 2022 to May 2022.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/162

Information: Avuyile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Robben Island Museum

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide internet services (ISP), firewall services and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for a period of 36 months, with an option to extend it annually, for a period not exceeding two years.

Tender no: RIM ICT 01-2021/2022

Information: Pat Madikane, Tel: (021) 413 4200, E-mail: PatM@robben-island.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, VoIP, Telephony, Voice over IP

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of the integrated learning management system with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP39/21/22/ LMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Learning management, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

South African Bureau of Standards

A reputable service provider is sought to conduct business analysis and process mapping as well as the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system on a single platform.

Tender no: RFP/20/429

Information: Portia Semenya, Tel: (012) 428 6179, E-mail: portia.semenya@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Business process analysis, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A service provider is sought to establish an automated asset verification system for a period of four months.

Tender no: IUCMA/022/ASSETVERIFICATION/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9039, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Asset verification

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the administration and implementation of Computer Associates solutions for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3719

Information: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services

The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3662

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre

The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3713

Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Tender no: 176S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management

Provision of scanning and decryption of drivers and vehicle license software is sought for the city's mobile devices.

Tender no: 102S158S/2021/22

Information: Paul Valentyn, Tel: (021) 444 3309, E-mail: pauljacobus.valentyn@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Security, Decryption