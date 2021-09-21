The HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 router and HUAWEI B535 router: The future of connectivity

We thought it was important before, but in the COVID-19 era, the need for fast and reliable internet has become completely indispensable. At one point or another, the majority of industries have required employees to work from home, and many parents have had to battle the demands of online learning when schools have been forced to close. Fortunately, the HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 router is here to meet all your connectivity needs.



The world’s first Wi-Fi 6 plus wireless router, the HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3, runs at 3 000Mbps, more than two times faster than the Wi-Fi5. Also, while Wi-Fi 5 routers and devices can only communicate with each other through a 20MHz bandwidth, the Wi-Fi6 can communicate through bandwidths as low as 2MHz. This means that its super-strong signal can easily pass through several walls and provide total coverage, even in large homes.

The HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 also offers superior performance, supporting multiple connections without latency. When many people are trying to attend meetings, meet deadlines, and attend online classes at once – all of which are important – this lack of latency is critical.

If you use HUAWEI Share to integrate your various Huawei devices, including your laptop, smartphone and smart TV, you can connect to the HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 and the HUAWEI LTE B535 through One Tap Connect. Talk about smart and seamless! The router also connects quickly and easily with HUAWEI HomeSec, Huawei’s custom-built security solution.

Of course, all these advantages aren’t only ideal for remote workers and home schoolers, but also for anyone who enjoys access to glitch-free communication and audio and visual content (which, let’s be honest, is everyone). Gamers are also sure to be wowed with its uninterrupted offering.

A complementary companion to the HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 is the HUAWEI LTE B535, which is useful for when your fibre is down. This is a 4G LTE router, which gives download speeds of up to 300Mbps.By connecting the AX3 to the B535, you get an ultimate mesh solution where these two devices act as a single Wi-Fi network. This means there are multiple sources of Wi-Fi around your house, instead of having just a single router that you need to be close to.

For a short time only, from the 26 September you can buy both the HUAWEI Wi-Fi6 AX3 Dual Core and the HUAWEI LTE B535 router at Vodacom on the SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless Package. For just R309 x 24 months, you get these two routers, as well as 40GB Wireless and 40GB TM data (40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-Surfer). R99 activation fee applies.