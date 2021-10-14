ICT tenders: Municipal matters

There is less than three weeks to go until the Local Government Elections and the public sector is hitting electioneering mode. For much of the government space this means a slow down in buying activity or a shift to quick-win or job creating tenders.

Conversely, local government has been stepping up purchasing activity in recent weeks. With everything to win – or lose – on 1 November, municipalities are in a race to push through tenders that could either demonstrate improvements in service delivery or that might hit a speed bump should there be a shift in the power dynamics post elections.

Eskom leads the issue with nine requests, followed by Majuba TVET College and Capricorn District Municipality with five tenders apiece. The State IT Agency, on the other hand, sees a major decrease dropping to just four tenders on offer compared to the 11 last week.

Software interest remains high with 96 advertisements on offer. Services, however, has seen a decline from 88 tenders last week to 73. The hardware and telecommunications sectors also see a loss in opportunities delivering 47 and 16 requests respectively.

Moving to the close of the issue, government has cancelled eight tenders, awarded seven contracts and noted a non-award on another. National Treasury's eTender portal document repository is back online, but only Theewaterkloof Municipality used the repository to disclose a tender value.

New tenders

Nkandla Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of internet data on VSAT satellite.

Tender no: NKA/OMM001/2021/2022

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, VSAT

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires SAP support, maintenance and advisory services for implemented SAP modules for a duration of three years.

Tender no: 2022/003

Information: Zamah Gasa, Tel: (033) 341 1075, E-mail: Zamah.gasa@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Gert Sibande TVET College

An organisational contract management system is sought as well as support and maintenance for a period for 36 months.

Tender no: C/O EXE 002/09/21

Information: M Makgolane or T Miya, Tel: (017) 712 9040, E-mail: makgolane.m@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank is looking for a suitable service provider for the hosting of Land Bank disaster recovery infrastructure equipment and relevant disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: T14/10/2021

Information: Nikita Maharaj, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: Nmaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Hosting, Disaster recovery, Security

Transnet National Ports Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of a voice recording system and the carrying out of preventative maintenance and routine servicing of the data voice logger to the Port of Durban for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: PD21/21

Information: Hlengiwe Cele, Tel: (031) 361 8392, E-mail: hlengiwe.cele@transnet.net.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Data voice logger, Voice recording system, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for leasing, support and maintenance of 60 scanners for the Deeds Registries in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Mpumalanga, King Williams Town, Kimberly, Vryburg and Limpopo for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-17) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Imaging

A service provider is sought to conduct a metadata compliance assessment at all national departments against the requirements of Section 12 and 14 of the Spatial Data Infrastructure Act, 2003 (act 54 of 2003) within 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 October – Link.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0043(2021/2022)

Information: Technical: Maroale Chauke, Cell: 072 647 3935, E-mail: maroale.chauke@dalrrd.gov.za. General: T Mlambo, Abie Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Tshepo.Mlambo@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Compliance, Data

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for maintenance and support of network equipment for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/44

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training of an LTO tape and disk storage system is sought for the SABC digital library, including upgrading of existing LTO system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Oct – Virtual.

Tender no: RFP/ENG/2021/46

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Digital

The broadcaster also requires supply of Adobe Creative Cloud Software licensing for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Oct – See Annexure D: Guideline for briefing session.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/45

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Cloud computing, Creative

Armscor

Armscor is looking for a service provider for the digitising services of micrographic records in the 2021/20232 FY.

Tender no: EICT/2021/13

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Digitising, Digital, Records management

Mnquma Local Municipality

Provision and deployment of data back up: endpoint protection is also sought for a period of three years.



Tender no: MNQ/SCM/46/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Endoint, Backup, Data

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation and commissioning of data centre and disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/47/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Data centre, Disaster recovery

Beaufort West Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software is required at this Western Cape municipality.

Tender no: SCM 01/2022

Information: P Strumpher, Tel: (023) 414 8117, E-mail: petrus@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

Brand RSA

The organisation invites bids on a Sage 300 System.

Tender no: RFQ/23/2021

Information:Ntiyiso Baloyi, Tel: (011) 483 0122, E-mail: ntiyisom@brandsouthafrica.com.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, KwaZulu Natal

An accredited service provider is sought to conduct a digital skills training programme for women in business.

Tender no: Q 17 EDTEA 21/22

Information: Nonkonzo Nzama, Tel: (033) 264 2708, E-mail: Nonkonzo.nzama@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, 4IR, IoT

Ekurhuleni East Tvet College

The college wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and commissioning of desktop computers, servers and printers.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: EEC/07/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Servers, Printing

Bids are also invited for the upgrade of network infrastructure, installation of WiFi access points and provision of maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: EEC/T08/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking, WiFi

Ithala SOC Limited

An authorised Microsoft solution partner is sought to migrate on-premise Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory to Exchange Online and Ad Azure Microsoft Office 365.

Tender no: RFQ 19213

Information:Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Internet, Online

The organisation is also looking for an accredited service provider to provide an online solution for due diligence checks on service providers, maintenance and support for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ 19057

Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, Internet, Online

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires renewal of Zoom licences for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: IGRDM/04/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde or Zenazi Nobavu, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Video conferencing

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for an e-Recruitment system.

Tender no: RFQ070-2021

Information:Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: rubinadata@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, HR, Recruitment

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of cellular phones, tablets and mobile data cards.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-26

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Computing, Mobility, Cellular, Data

Construction Industry Development Board

A professional service provider is sought to provide CIDB with a renewal of Mimecast Unified Email Management Enterprise for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/012/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, E-mail, Unified communications

The board is also looking to appoint a professional service provider to develop a learner management system (LMS) and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/011/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Learner management, LMS, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

An accredited service/product provider is sought to provide the National Disaster Management Centre with a VMware renewal license for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CoGTA (T) 05/2021

Information: Mogoma Sekgothe, Tel: (012) 334 0586, E-mail: MogomaS@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the renewal of McAfee antivirus software license services and implementation of e-mail gateway security, support and maintenance for the Department of Correctional Services.

Tender no: RFB 1008

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, E-mail, Support and maintenance

The Limpopo Provincial Administrator requires the supply, installation and configuration of a digital signature solution including a trust centre digital certificates (class 4) with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1027

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Digital, Digital signature

The Limpopo Department of Education requires the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a next generation firewall solution for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 1031

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for the supply and implementation of a security incident and event monitoring (SIEM) capability with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 1026

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, SIEM, Security incident and event monitoring, Support and maintenance

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to supply, install and configure firewall devices to replace the current outdated firewall devices in National Treasury and enter into a three-year maintenance and support contract.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Microsoft Teams. Link.

Tender no: NT017-2021

Information: Joyce Mchunu, Tel: (012) 315 5209, E-mail: joyce.mchunu@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

The appointment of a service provider to supply the Energy Regulator with a pipeline modelling and analysis software to be utilised to model single and/or multi-phase fluid flow in gas transmission, distribution and storage facilities for a period of three months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Oct – Link.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/PFM/BID018

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

City of Tshwane

The metro is looking for the supply and delivery of handheld scanners for the library, heritage and information services section of the community and social development services department.

Tender no: Q23-2021-22

Information: Sipho Hlope, Tel: (012) 358 5637, E-mail: siphoh@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Scanners

Capricorn District Municipality

The Limpopo region is advertising for supply and delivery of smart prepaid meters for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R12/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

The district is also looking for a multi-utility online vending system and third party vending for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R14/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Internet, IoT, Services, Vending

Supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device is also required.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Networking

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer equipment.

Tender no: COR-IT16/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A software-defined wide area networking solution is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT17/2021/2022

Information:Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, WAN, SD-WAN

uMhlathuze Municipality

The supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the Richards Bay Civic Centre backup internet link is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH923-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for supply, delivery and installation of 5 x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 pc licences).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 20 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Majuba TVET College

The institution is advertising for the provision of IP cameras.

Tender no: IT 21/05 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, IP, Internet, IoT, IP camera

Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.

Tender no: IT 21/03 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

The college also requires an electronic signature solution.

Tender no: IT 21/04 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Majuba TVET College also invites bids for a student management information system.

Tender no: IT 21/01 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Student management

The upgrading of the existing and the installation of additional networking and Wi-Fi infrastructure is required along with Wi-Fi management services.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Telecommunications

Railway Safety Regulator

The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide end user devices as a service.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUDAAS/21/10/10

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Hardware-as-a-services, Computing, Mobility

Film and Publication Board

A service provider is required for disaster recovery and business continuity planning.

Tender no: RFT 04 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Disaster recovery, Business continuity

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware, ICT devices (laptops, desktops, servers, storage and network equipment) licensing and software, related hardware service, maintenance, repairs and support as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T612

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Servers, Networking, Storage, Software licensing, Licensing, Support and maintenance

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the provisioning of a nationwide software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for transmission of voice, video and data and hosting of ICT unified telecommunications and related integrated services.

Tender no: PROC T613

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SD-wan, Video, Telephony, Hosting, Unified communications, Telecommunications

The Seta wishes to appoint a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required.

Tender no: PROC T615

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

City of Johannesburg

Metrobus requires an independent service provider to supply and install an on-premise (cloud based) Internet protocol telephony system and 300 IP handsets for a period of 36 months, as and when required.

Tender no: ICT 006/2020-21

Information: Steve Tefo, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: stefo@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Telephony, Hardware, Software, Cloud computing, VoIP

Office of the Chief Justice

Terms of reference are sought to request for bids from service providers for bid no ocj2021/09: re-advertisement to provide infrastructure refresh (server, storage and virtualisation) including hardware and software warranty support and maintenance for the period of 60 months.

Tender no: OCJ2021/09

Information: S Matshika, Tel: (010) 493 2500, E-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Consulting, Professional services, Servers, Virtualisation, Storage, Software, Support and maintenance

Terms of reference are also required to request bids from service providers for bid no OCJ2021/01: re-establishment of the threat and vulnerability management programme (firewall, IPS, IDS, content filtering (proxy)) for information security management including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct - The link will be published on the OCJ website under OCJ Tenders.

Tender no: OCJ2021/01

Information: Thabang Ramatlapeng, Tel: (010) 493 2601, E-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Software, Support and maintenance, Security, Proxy, IPS, Firewall, IDS, Content filtering, Vulnerability management

Amajuba District Municipality

The district wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an online satellite imagery portal for viewing, downloading satellite imagery and value-added services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: T2021/18

Information: Udiv Budhal, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: udivb@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Portal

Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape

A service provider is sought to supply and deliver laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-21/22-0006

Information: Batandwa Nginase, Cell: 076 783 6993, E-mail: Batandwa.Nginase@ecotp.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Cape Agulhas Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a real time automatic number plate recognition service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCM39-2021-22

Information: Geraldine Koopman, Tel: (028) 425 5500, E-mail: geraldinek@capeagulhas.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Number plate recognition

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are invited for the implementation of an integrated resource planning system, customisation where required and the system should be web based and secured.

Tender no: SAHRC 3-2021

Information: Abdul Carrim Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3641, E-mail: Arassool@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Resource planning, IRP, Internet, Software development, Security

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an enterprise risk management system.

Tender no: sefa:61/RSK/2021

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: SebotseM@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Security, Support and maintenance

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N. Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are invited for the renewal of Mimecast product and services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN/0279

Information: Magugu Mlangeni, Tel: (011) 235 1850, E-mail: Magugu.Mlangeni@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resources management system.

Tender no: SACAA/IHRMS/0008/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, HR

An online automation system is also required for board and committee meeting documents.

Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Cloud computing, Document management

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for installation and maintenance of fibre network infrastructure and outside plant (OSP) facilities.

Tender no: 58S/2021/2022

Information: Alister Van Tonder, Tel: (021) 400 9080, E-mail: alister.vantonder@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, Fibre optics, Fibre, Hardware, Support and maintenance

A first tier service provider is sought for provision of secure GPRS data and related services for machine to machine and POS connectivity.

Tender no: 082S/2021/22

Information: Nicolaas Obermeyer, Tel: (021) 444 2156, E-mail: Nicolaas.Obermeyer@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, GPRS, POS

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is advertising for an unified e-mail management solution.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT01/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Cell: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of biometric access control, time and attendance, remote access gates and booms as well as maintenance thereof for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BSM 72/21

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Biometrics, Access control, HR, Time and attendance, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

Appointment of suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

South African Social Security Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement of annual license renewal and upgrade of Kofax software for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 35-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2132, E-mail: kofax-2020@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National School of Government

The institution is looking for supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Tender no: NSG/BID/02/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Training management, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply\develop, implement and maintain an online examination\assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/08

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software development, Training and eLearning

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 month.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/09

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Contact Centre, Cloud computing, Call centre

A service provider is sought for the design, implementation and maintenance of cloud-based Microsoft telephony solution for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/10

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Cloud computing, Telecommunications, Telephony

Department of Transport

A service provider is sought for Microsoft Exchange 2019 on-premises implementation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Link.

Tender no: DOT/07/2021/ITP

Information: Tyron Mkhari, Tel: (012) 309 3011, E-mail: mkharit@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

uThukela District Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for a service provider for the management of the rural road asset management system (RRAMS) for the period of three years.

Tender no: 16/2021-RAM

Information:LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management

The district is also looking for provision of asset management system and support for the period of three years.

Tender no: 14/2021-PRS

Information: LT Ngwenya, Tel: (036) 638 5183, E-mail: Lngwenya2@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Asset management, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for 3D printer relocation and service repair.

Tender no: TE21-KLP-8DH-03314

Information: Tlaleng Manzane, Tel: (012) 391 1567, E-mail: Tlaleng.Manzane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF invites proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation of an enterprise content management (ECM) system and to provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UIF 8/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Enterprise. Enterprise content management, ECM, Support and maintenance

Perishable Products Export Control Board

The board is advertising for development, support and maintenance of Microsoft Sharepoint online solutions and business process automation.

Tender no: RFP/ICT/MSSP/2021/01

Information: Thabile Langa, Tel: (021) 930 1134, E-mail: thabilel@ppecb.com.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Business process optimisation, Business process automation, Online, Internet, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites proposals for the installation and maintenance of a new cloud-based IP telephone system for a three year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Oct – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0328

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2033, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0329

Information: Ms Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Nuclear Regulator

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: NNRSCM-07-2021

Information: Sinethemba Mpungose or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is offering its formal tender for the provision of maintenance and support services to the existing energy management system for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-04/09/2021

Information: Thando Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: thando@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Services, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of computer hardware and software is sought for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-06/09/2021

Information: C. du Plessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing

Dube TradePort Corporation

Proposals are invited for the supply, full implementation and support of an air cargo management system for a period of 3 years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/41/CAR/03/2020

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC wishes to appoint a panel of asset tagging and technical advisory experts.

Tender no: T42/10/21

Information: Terence Manzini, Tel: (011) 269 3565, E-mail: terencem@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Asset management, Asset tagging, Security

Bids are invited for the development of a sector support action plan for the South African printed circuit board industry.

Tender no: T41/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing, Security

The IDC is also wishes to conduct a 4th industrial revolution (4.0IR) readiness and maturity assessment for the South African leather and footwear industry.

Tender no: T40/09/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis, 4IR

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Department of Defence

The department requires supply, delivery and installation of architecture engineering and construction (AEC) collection software with training for a period of three years.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-006-2021R

Information: General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com. Technical: Warrant Officer L.R. Dace, Tel: (012) 312 2730; Cell: 084 450 1000.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

The municipality is calling for the provision of professional services for the implementation and management of the rural road asset management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: BID 13/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Asset management

The district also requires supply and installation of a new access control, time and attendance system.

Tender no: BID 14/21

Information: Cliffie Jones, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: cliffie.jones@fbam.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Time and attendance, HR

Elundini Local Municipality

Provision of ICT governance and policy development is also sought.

Tender no: ELM-4/006/2021-2022

Information: A. Bantwini, Tel: (045) 932 8153, E-mail: athinib@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Governance, Consulting

Johannesburg Market

The organisation is looking for a service provider to install and migrate Active Directory from Microsoft 2008 R2 to Microsoft Server 2019 and migrate Exchange 2010 to Office 365.

Tender no: IT-OP-007-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Mossel Bay Municipality

Fibre connectivity for internet bandwidth and MPLS VPN service connection are required for the Joint Operations and Disaster Management Centre.

Tender no: TDR242/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Bandwidth, Fibre, MPLS, VPN, MPLS VPN

National Research Foundation

A suitable service provider is sought to develop and implement a business continuity management (BCM) and organisational resilience programme for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NRF/CORP RISD/13/2021-22

Information:Vuyelwa Vabaza, Tel: (012) 481 4335, E-mail: VL.Vabaza@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Hardware, Business continuity, Professional services, Disaster recovery

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and commissioning of a telephone VoIP system solution for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Telephony, VoIP

City of Cape Town

A professional service provider is sought to conduct training related to SAP project portfolio management.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Oct – Link.

Tender no: 71S/2021/22

Information: Azher Shaboodien, Tel: (021) 400 7589, E-mail: Azher.Shaboodien@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Emakhazeni Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for the replacement of prepaid electricity meters with smart prepaid meters and related systems at various blocks of municipal flats located at Entokozweni, Emthonjeni and Emgwenya.

Tender no: ELM 22/09/01

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: VA50/398

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security

Kouga Municipality

The municipality is adversing for the supply and delivery of laptop devices for a period of two years.

Tender no: 215/2021

Information: J. Schaap, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resource and finance system.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Oct – Refer to terms of reference.

Tender no: NCT 4/3/2/41

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0484, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning, HR