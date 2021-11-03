Hytera Rolled Out New PoC Radio PNC360S for Simplified Business Communications at CCW2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hytera, the global leading provider of professional and private communications technologies and solutions, has launched its latest Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radio at CCW2021- the PNC360S, a simple yet powerful radio designed to help business users communicate effortlessly and efficiently.

Business organisations such as retail outlets or hotels are often looking for an economic solution to enable wide-area communications with a low start-up cost. This is exactly what PoC radios provide. PoC delivers PTT services over existing public mobile networks. This allows users to access a nationwide radio network without the need to purchase, operate or maintain any infrastructure.

However, compared with two-way radios, traditional PoC radios suffer from a number of challenges, including unclear audio in very noisy environments, intermittent voice call issues in areas with a weak signal, a short battery life, and unstable performance in humid and dusty conditions. The Hytera PNC360S has been optimised to meet these challenges, making it the ideal solution for delivering easy and reliable PTT communications.

Loud and Clear Audio

How can users communicate effectively in loud environments such as crowded streets or noisy factories? The answer is the PNC360S. The radio helps the user hear every word clearly and effortlessly. Why? For a start, it features a built-in 3-watt speaker with a 36mm diameter to ensure loud audio. The implementation of noise cancellation and patented distortion suppression technologies ensures voice clarity is retained. In addition, Hytera has overcome the problem of feedback howling when radios are too close together, thanks to a new feedback suppression algorithm.

Pocket-size and Lightweight

The PNC360S weighs only about 170g and is just 26.5mm thick, so it is compact and light and able to fit comfortably in the palm, pocket or on the shoulder. Users can wear it any way they want. It also features an enhanced ergonomic design. The one-sided key layout allows the user to operate it with one hand. The over-sized PTT key helps the user locate it by touch alone, while an orange ring around it gives the user an extra visual cue, especially useful when operating in low light. The anti-slip texture surface can reduce the number of accidental drops even in moist conditions.

Long-lasting Battery

The 4,000 mAh battery provides 48-hours of work time for the user on a 10-10-80 duty cycle when used in conjunction with the Hytera HyTalk solution. It is all hustle, and no hassle. The user is also no longer caught out by the need to frequently replace the battery. Short of time? No problem. The PNC360S supports 2A fast charging with the USB Type-C data cable.

Rugged Design

The PNC360S is designed with a rugged structure and constructed out of waterproof materials. The PTT key has been tested with 400,000 presses. The radio is IP67-certified, so the PNC360S is tough enough to withstand water, dust, shock, extreme temperatures and sudden drops of up to 1.2 meters. The PNC360S will always provide stable and smooth communications no matter how extreme the environment.

The all-new PNC360S PoC radio is specifically designed with businesses in mind, so it is your best choice for instant, reliable team communications inside and outside the office, and for delivering enhanced efficiency and productivity.

For more information about PNC360S, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nTds9R

