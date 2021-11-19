Duxbury’s Cudy routers provide ISPs, service providers with huge cost savings

“In what can only be described as one of the lowest points in our economy, service providers and ISPs are looking for every opportunity to grow their businesses in a cost-efficient way. The Cudy AC1200 router comes in at a price that fits with the service provider requirements and yet is still a full feature set with auto provisioning and management,” says Paul Stuttard, Cape Town branch manager for Duxbury – distributor of Cudy networking technology in South Africa.

The introduction into the local market of the AC1200 is especially timeous, given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increased demand for employees to work from home, with the associated need for greater speed and flexibility of networking products.

“We are very excited about the AC1200 fibre routers, which ship with Gigabit WAN and LAN ports and AC wireless technology. A Gigabit WAN port means any bottlenecks with the incoming bandwidth from the ISP are completely eliminated. In addition, the AC WiFi offers faster speeds for wireless devices, for better gaming, enables smooth streaming and provides extensive coverage,” says Stuttard.

Stuttard points out that the compatibility of the AC1200 with TR-069 technology will allow service providers and ISPs to perform remote and safe configuration of customer premises equipment (CPE). “This will further add to the performance-price ratio benefits of the AC1200, as providers will be able to reduce the time and costs related to set-up, management and maintenance of these CPE network devices.”

He adds that TR-069 technology allows ISPs and service providers to perform auto-configuration, remotely change configuration, turn services off or on and perform diagnoses. It also facilitates maintenance work such as upgrading a device’s firmware and backing up its configuration. A further benefit is that these long-lasting operations can be scheduled to take place in off-peak hours.

“By offering the TR-069 enabled AC1200 routers, service providers and ISPs will see a reduction in failures thanks to network optimisation settings for devices, for example, by setting the best WiFi channels. They will also be able to automate the control of the network state through monitoring.

The AC1200 routers also support beamforming, and the four high-gain antennas combine to deliver focused reception to devices located remotely. In addition, the powerful dual-core CPU ensures smooth, buffering-free 4K UHD streaming to smart TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles.

“We will initially focus on the WR2100 and WR1300 Cudy AC1200 dual-band Gigabit WiFi routers, which we are planning to roll-out in the first quarter of 2022. However, we will also be expanding the range to include additional products from Cudy, including a 4G LTE router, in the future,” says Stuttard.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.