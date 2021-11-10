MagicOrange extends global footprint into Asia Pacific

A leading IT Financial Management (ITFM) solution, MagicOrange, has extended its global footprint with the recent acquisition of its first Asia Pacific customer, New Zealand’s Hamilton City Council. This international win also sees MagicOrange further expanding in the public sector.

“We are delighted Hamilton City Council chose our platform to drive transparency and simplicity into its costing processes,” says David Harding, International CEO at MagicOrange.“We see every one of our customers as a partner and we are looking forward to working together to deliver insight and value to their organisation.”

The MagicOrange platform is increasingly perceived as the ITFM tool of choice by customers across industries and geographies and is recognised by Gartner as an established ITFM offering. MagicOrange has also featured in a recent ‘On The Radar’ report – a series of independent research papers written and published by Omdia to highlight providers bringing innovative ideas and products to their markets.

Hamilton City Council is a local authority based in New Zealand’s North Island, serving the county’s fourth largest city. Like many government organisations worldwide, it is facing an increasing need for effective cost management.

“Being in the public eye, transparency is critical to what we do. We required an easy-to-use yet sophisticated cost transparency and allocations tool across our Information Services (IS) division, to provide a better understanding of the key drivers of the IS expense base,” says Quentin Speers, Commercial Manager Information Services at Hamilton City Council. “Ultimately, the solution needed to support service delivery to our community.”

MagicOrange won the tender to deliver a solution that would enable visibility into and automation of the cost of services Hamilton City Council provides to the community.

Positioning MagicOrange apart from its competitors is the fact that the platform is a purpose-built, cloud-native solution, deployed in Microsoft’s Azure environment, which sets the standard for global security and scalability.



In addition, the platform was developed by experts with practical, hands-on experience and a clear focus on the end-user. One of its other major differentiators is that the platform integrates with non-proprietary tools, and leverages Microsoft analytics as well as visualisation features.

“Competitive pricing and an excellent track record were additional reasons for choosing MagicOrange,” adds Speers.

The implementation of the MagicOrange solution will assist with the cost transparency and expense reduction across the mentioned initiatives and overall council’s operation in the future.

The project for Hamilton City Council will be delivered through a locally-based team of experts, led by Wayne Shearer, Managing Director at MagicOrange, Asia Pacific.

“We are pleased to be working with Hamilton City Council and look forward to seeing the benefits that improved cost transparency will bring into their operation,” says Shearer. “We expect a successful, long-term partnership that delivers true value to council’s stakeholders and ultimately the people of Hamilton.”

