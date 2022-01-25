Keep your holiday memories safe with Huawei Mobile Cloud.

The December holidays meant late afternoon braais by the pool, walks on the beach, hiking in the mountains, picnics in the park and spending more time with loved ones. It’s only natural that you wanted to capture these memories, and your trusty smartphone was the perfect way to do that, since it’s always by your side.

But have you given any thought to what would happen to those photos and videos if your mobile was lost, broken or stolen? Fortunately, with Huawei Mobile Cloud, this is no longer a problem.

By registering for a free Huawei ID and enabling Huawei Cloud, you’ll receive 5GB of storage for mahala. It’s as easy as that for getting a cloud-based backup of all your holiday memories. Roughly translated, 5GB equates to approximately 2 500 photos. That’s a lot of photos for even the most prolific snap happy picture taker in the family.

Through Huawei Mobile Cloud, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is giving peace of mind that your photos and videos most precious to you are kept safe and secure.

Of course, photos and videos are just two examples of how Huawei Mobile Cloud is the digital home of what’s most important to you. It can also store audio, documents and app info, just to name a few. And by setting the backups to automatic, you can really ‘fire and forget’. You can even set the backups to only run when you’re in range of a trusted WiFi connection or have it run at a set time every day. There is also the option to manually manage your backups, if you’re a control freak at heart.

Huawei understands that for some of you, though, 5GB free storage might not be enough. After all, you’re in it to make many amazing memories. That’s why Huawei Cloud is offering a range of top-up storage options, from 50GB all the way through to 2TB! Choose from monthly or yearly subscriptions, or even a once-off payment every six or 12 months. Depending on your choice, you can backup your precious data from as little as R15 a month for 50GB of storage.

You also don’t have to worry about anyone else accessing your precious memories and important information. Huawei Mobile Cloud adheres to all global best practices and compliance requirements for personal data. Nobody else will be able to see what you’ve stored in the cloud.

And if the worst has happened, and your phone is no longer in your possession, you can easily wipe the data on there without it ever falling into the wrong hands, by using the Huawei Mobile Cloud website.

Head on over to cloud.huawei.com today and register for your free Huawei ID to claim your free 5GB of space, so you can keep those memories safe.