teamLab Planets in Tokyo Opens a Dining Experience, an Art Space, and a Flower Shop on October 8

There will also be a new flower shop, “teamLab Flower Shop & Art,” where visitors can take home orchids used in the artwork Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One, in which visitors become one with over 13,000 orchids. All of these facilities open on Friday, October 8 to the public, not just to teamLab Planets museumgoers.

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo : https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo-en teamLab Planets Museum Details: planets.teamlab.art teamLab Planets Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/xofyyJYYWMY

[Vegan Ramen UZU]

At "Vegan Ramen UZU Kyoto,” which opened in March of 2020 in Gosho-Minami, Kyoto, teamLab was responsible for designing the space and other aspects of the restaurant, where guests can enjoy vegan food while surrounded by art.

“Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo,” which will open at teamLab Planets, will have vegan ramen available for takeout, as well as to enjoy at the newly-opened Reversible Rotation - Non-Objective Space and Table of Sky and Fire artwork spaces. Flower Vegan Ramen, Green Tea Vegan Ramen, and Vegan Ice Cream will also be available only at “Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo.”

Media Coverage of “Vegan Ramen UZU Kyoto”

Time Out “teamLab has designed a vegan ramen restaurant in Kyoto” https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/news/teamlab-has-designed-a-vegan-ramen-restaurant-in-kyoto-012021

Vegan Ramen Menu

Soy Sauce Vegan Ramen

Miso Vegan Ramen (Spicy)

[Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo Only Menu]

Green Tea Vegan Ramen

Flower Vegan Ramen (Cold)

[New Public Artworks] Reversible Rotation - Non-Objective Space teamLab, 2021, Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/reversiblerotation_nonobjective/

The artwork space is freed from the physical boundaries of the surfaces of tables or chairs.

The Spatial Calligraphy rotates in the artwork space, every aspect rotating in the same direction. But because of the special characteristics of Ultrasubjective Space, it can appear to be rotating clockwise or counterclockwise.

Spatial calligraphy is calligraphy drawn in space, a form of calligraphy that teamLab has been exploring since it was founded. The artwork reconstructs calligraphy in three dimensional space to express the depth, speed and power of the brush stroke, and that calligraphy is then flattened using the logical structure teamLab calls ultrasubjective space. The calligraphy shifts between two and three dimensions.

Table of Sky and Fire teamLab Architects, 2021 Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/tableskyfire_planets/

This table reflects the sky and the Universe of Fire Particles Falling from the Sky. The table is connected to the artwork and to the sky.

Human beings need to be connected to the world to live. teamLab hopes that people will eat something on this table while thinking that to live and to eat is to stay connected to the world.

[teamLab Flower Shop & Art]

This is a flower shop where visitors can take home orchids used in the artwork Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One (photo above), in which visitors become one with over 13,000 orchids.

Orchids live on even after the flowers have fallen, blooming again and again, sometimes for decades. In order for people to take home a part of the work, we sell tote bags containing a variety of orchids. Those who wish to purchase orchids separately may do so from a more limited selection of orchid species.

[teamLab Planets]

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.

By immersing the entire body with other people in these massive body immersive artworks, the boundary between the body and the artwork dissolves, the boundaries between the self, others, and the world become continuous, and we explore a new relationship without boundaries between ourselves and the world.

Enter barefoot, immerse your body with others in the artwork spaces, and become one with the world.

[Summary]

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo

Open Hours: October Mondays - Fridays 11:00 - 19:00

Saturdays 10:30 - 20:00

Sundays 10:30 - 19:00

Closed: same as closed days for teamLab Planets

teamLab Flower Shop & Art

Open Hours:

October Mondays - Fridays 11:00 - 19:00

Saturdays 10:00 - 20:00

Sundays 10:00 - 19:00

Closed: same as closed days for teamLab Planets

teamlab Planets TOKYO

#teamLabPlanets

Term:

July 7, 2018 - End of 2022

Venue: teamLab Planets TOKYO (6 Chome-1-16 Toyosu, Koto City, Tokyo)

Hours:

September: Mon - Fri 10:00 - 20:00 / Sat, Sun, Holidays 9:00-20:00

October: Mon - Fri 10:00 - 19:00 / Sat 9:00 - 20:00 / Sun 9:00 - 19:00

* Last entry 1 hour before closing

Closed: October 5

Admission:

[Entrance Pass] Adults (ages 18 and older): JPY 3,200 University / Trade School Students: JPY 2,500 Middle School / High School Students: JPY 2,000 Children (ages 4 - 12): JPY 300 Infants (ages 3 and younger): Free Seniors (ages 65 and older): JPY 2,400 Visitors with Disabilities: JPY 1,600

teamLab Planets TOKYO Ticket Store: https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com/en * Admission and exhibition hours are subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest information. * A separate admission fee is required for the newly-opened artwork space Reversible Rotation - Non-Objective Space. This space is also open to visitors other than teamLab Planets museumgoers.

Measures Against the Spread of COVID-19:

Infection prevention measures such as entry restrictions are being implemented. Please check the website for details. https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com/en/covid-19

[PLANETS Co., Ltd.]

The managing entity for facilities operations at teamLab Planets TOKYO Address: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 26F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo



