Adapt IT Streamline Mobile solution: Manages mobile SIM usage, cost

Adapt IT Streamline Mobile is a cloud-based software solution. It has been developed as a SaaS (software as a service) model that will manage the mobile user environment in any enterprise, with specific focus on visibility of any type of SIM-based usage and cost.

This fully hosted and managed solution allows for ease of data and/or invoice API integration across all mobile service providers that provide in-depth visibility and integration into your organisation’s internal structures, such as departments, divisions and regions.

The Streamline Mobile technology platform is managed by a team of experts, delivering end-to-end service and advice that focuses on optimising the following:

Excessive mobile usage and costs;

Business processes;

Increasing efficiencies;

Best practice strategies; and

Cost containment.

All of the above will lead to a return on investment for your organisation.

Click this link to learn more.