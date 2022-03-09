Experience our green future today at CHINT’s booth in Middle East Energy Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)

CHINT, a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, is pleased to be exhibiting at the 47th edition of Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai. This influential global energy event opened in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, uniting more than 10,000 attendees from around the world.

Working under a theme of “Digital Decarbonization for a Green World”, CHINT has debuted new products and solutions across the entire industry chain at its stand (A10, Hall 8) in four segments: a complete portfolio of low-voltage products and systems, power transmission and distribution solutions, the EnergiX-series smart switchgear, and solar products.

With shows of two new star products and four speeches, CHINT’s booth at MEE is showcasing both the cutting-edge of the green power market and how its future will unfold. Premiering for the first time is the EnergiX series of low-voltage switchgear that CHINT has developed specifically for GCC markets for the past two years. This product has been certified for the UAE, Netherland and EU by DEKRA, and can be used in power distribution projects worldwide. CHINT is also presenting its intelligent medium-voltage Ring Main Unit, which has undergone extensive testing to demonstrate a large opening and breaking capacity and long service life, which can improve power supply performance and ensure power supply safety. CHINT’s products and solutions have become a highlight at MEE this year, attracting the attention of visitors.

Experts from CHINT have held four live sessions at MEE to introduce the latest products and industry solutions. To ensure online attendees are not left out, CHINT is live streaming the sessions through its website and smartphone app, and has developed a 360° booth that provides a multi-sensory experience for visitors to understand our latest innovations.

As an enterprise with an international vision, CHINT strives to become the world’s leading provider of smart energy solutions, and is deeply engaged in the ‘localization’ of overseas development. MEE is helping CHINT to bridge communication and cooperation with overseas enterprises, while also providing an exhibition platform of international renown to demonstrate CHINT’s strength and progress to the industry. Going forward CHINT will tirelessly pursue the concept of sustainable development, enter the “end-to-end” digital era, and build a green industry chain. CHINT will continue to innovate in order to bring surprises at the next MEE.

