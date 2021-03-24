Mavenir Awarded ‘Best Open RAN Technology’ and ‘Best Telecom Service Innovation’ for Fully Containerized, Cloud-Native at 5G MENA Awards

Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), was recognized for “Best Telecom Service Innovation” for its innovation in the delivery of fully containerized, cloud-native IMS as well as “Best Open RAN Technology” for its Virtualized Open RAN at the 5G Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Digital Symposium virtual awards.

Both awards are a demonstration of Mavenir’s dedication to developing innovative solutions for CSPs as they roll out 5G networks, achieve web-scale economics, increase productivity, and leverage current network investments.

“In order to rise to the challenges and demands operators face, Mavenir recognizes that cloud-native architecture and open interfaces are the only way forward, minimizing human intervention and driving efficient resource utilization,” said Mark Charman, Mavenir’s VP Middle East and Africa, who accepted the award. “Mavenir is honored to be recognized for our technology and innovation and our commitment for the advancement of software driven, cloud native telecoms solutions in the MENA region.”

Presenting the awards, Srushti Ghisad, Research Manager from Omdia said:“Mavenir's world’s first fully containerized, virtualized Open RAN has the flexibility to support various deployment scenarios - the main objective behind Open RAN - with clear commercial benefits. Mavenir's fully containerized cloud-native IMS demonstrates scalability, flexibility, and most importantly automation.”

Mavenir’s fully containerized, OpenRAN vRAN solution enables operators to rapidly deploy new features into the network, without waiting for new hardware revisions, or even having to forklift the hardware. It is easy to migrate from 4G to 5G with just a software update, and operators can customize their own software and put features of their choice in their network.

As the #1 IMS provider of NFV IMS, voice, video, and messaging, Mavenir transforms mobile networks with a fully virtualized and containerized cloud-native IMS platform where devices, applications, and services can run on an automated network using open architecture, containers, and artificial intelligence.

The 5G MENA awards, organized by Informa Tech, is an annual celebration of excellence and innovation in the MENA Region, held virtually on 22 March 2021 to award the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions for 5G core technology, RAN, and service innovation.