IDP to acquire Intake Education

Today, IDP Education announced its intention to welcome Intake Education, a leading international education organisation, into its global team.

Culturally aligned, IDP and Intake are united by the quality support they provide international students, and the leading services they provide institution partners.

Intake brings to IDP three decades of industry leadership in the UK-bound international education sector.

Based across 10 countries and proudly student-first, Intake’s employees will bring additional expertise, experience and diversity to IDP’s global team of 5,000 employees. ​

Murray Walton, Interim Chief Executive Officer, IDP, said that by welcoming Intake into its team, IDP will be positioned to help students across more locations access international education.

“Together, a united IDP and Intake will become the clear global leader for students pursuing an overseas education,” Mr Walton said.

Mr Walton said IDP was drawn to Intake’s integrity and customer-centric values in what can be a noisy market.

“Like IDP, Intake teams care deeply about getting great outcomes for their students and institution partners.

“We both proudly stay by our students’ sides from first enquiry through to starting in the classroom,” he said.

Pieter Funnekotter, Chief Executive Officer, Intake, said Intake will make IDP stronger.

“In joining IDP’s team, Intake will help grow the international education sector and create a new standard for supporting students in achieving their global goals,” Mr Funnekotter said.

IDP will acquire Intake’s offices based across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, India and the UK.

“In the near term, Intake will continue to operate under their existing branding and structure to allow both organisations to further align and understand opportunities to come together,” Mr Walton said.

“Intake’s geographic footprint complements IDP’s global network. In some markets such as the Philippines and Thailand, IDP and Intake are the two clear market leaders, whereas in other areas, such as West Africa and Taiwan, IDP can learn from Intake’s market presence,” Mr Walton said.

The agreement is expected to be completed in November, and the transaction is subject to customary completion conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005614/en/